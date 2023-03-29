LOS ALTOS, Calif., March 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fast Simon , the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization, today announced a drag-and-drop visual editor for its robust upsell and cross-sell product. Now customers can rapidly enable real-time personalized shopping recommendations.

Upsell and cross-sell account for more than 30% of online revenue . Fast Simon’s algorithm uses customers shopping behavior to recommend additional products to increase sales and customer satisfaction. Now, merchants can implement this function on major eCommerce and headless platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce and Magento, without engineering resources.

Fast Simon continues to lead the industry in no-code shopping optimization technology. The company launched the first no-code search and discovery solution for Shopify Hydrogen in September 2022 following its no-code editor for eCommerce search and collections earlier that year.

“At Fast Simon we’re constantly developing solutions that increase efficiency for retailers and improve the shopping experience for their customers,” said Zohar Gilad, CEO of Fast Simon. “Our no-code visual editor for upsell and cross-sell empowers businesses of all sizes with the latest technology. We’ve made it easier than ever to implement personalized product recommendations to boost sales and brand loyalty.“

Fast Simon collects information about shoppers’ behavior and uses data analysis to identify other products they would like. Recommendations are surfaced in real time in an auto-generated widget. The product continuously tracks shoppers’ reactions to the recommendations to improve the model.

Product Features

Matches shopper intent with personalized product recommendations in real time.

AI continuously learns about customers and improves their shopping experience.

Seamlessly integrates with all major eCommerce and headless platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, WooCommerce and Shopify Hydrogen.

A fully responsive widget works across all mobile and desktop browsers and with existing merchant designs.

Offers lightning-fast page performance to ensure a positive user experience without impacting SEO.

Uses the Fast Simon analytics dashboard to monitor the process and make changes quickly and easily.

For more information about Fast Simon’s no-code visual editor for upsell and cross-sell, visit the company blog .

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon is the leader in AI-powered shopping optimization. Its revolutionary platform uniquely integrates shopper, behavioral and store signals for strategic merchandising and optimized shopping experiences that dramatically increase conversions and average order value (AOV). Fast Simon powers shopping optimization at thousands of fast-growing merchants and sophisticated brands, including Steve Madden, Natural Life and Motherhood. Fast Simon integrates seamlessly with all major eCommerce platforms, including Shopify, BigCommerce, Magento, Microsoft Dynamics and WooCommerce.

