LAS VEGAS, Nov. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AWS re:Invent 2022 – Sumo Logic (NASDAQ: SUMO), the SaaS analytics platform to enable reliable and secure cloud-native applications, today announced support for the launch preview of AWS Verified Access, a new service for Amazon Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). Sumo Logic will showcase its observability and security solutions for AWS from Booth #1120 at AWS re:Invent 2022 this week in Las Vegas.

AWS Verified Access brings together Identity Providers (IdP) that identify and authenticate individual users and Endpoint Management (EM) vendors that get device security information to provide policy-based secure access control to private applications without requiring a VPN (Virtual Private Network). Sumo Logic enriches the power of AWS Verified Access by correlating access with other data to generate security insights, delivering security context from user and endpoint behavior, and providing playbooks to investigate access.

“Sumo Logic’s support for AWS Verified Access builds upon our relationship with AWS, and further enhances the value we can deliver to digital enterprises that need faster, smarter, and more secure delivery,” said Dave Frampton, SVP and General Manager, Security Business Unit, Sumo Logic. “Incorporating each integration into holistic correlations across the entire security landscape helps customers identify threats earlier and accelerates the investigation and remediation cycles at the core of the security operations challenge for modern enterprises.”

Sumo Logic and AWS Verified Access – Detect, Correlate, and Investigate Security Events

AWS Verified Access allows administrators to define a set of policies to control user access to corporate applications, eliminating the need to manage access through multiple security systems. These policies can be based on the user’s identity, device security status, and other real-time data such as behavioral analytics. Sumo Logic incorporates the AWS Verified Access context and insights into detection, investigation and remediation workflows spanning security and observability.

Detection with Sumo Logic: When a user tries to access an application, AWS Verified Access generates additional detailed logging for each attempt. Sumo Logic then correlates the access data with other data sources to provide deeper analytics, visibility and security insights to detect changes in access to jump-start security investigations and respond to incidents.

Correlate with Detailed Telemetry: Sumo Logic delivers security context on all identities and devices, centralized through AWS Verified Access, which can be used to mediate access to sensitive resources. Sumo Logic ingests detailed telemetry for all services that communicate with AWS Verified Access to provide greater visibility for customers across AWS services.

Quick, Streamlined Investigations: Investigations are performed quickly with Sumo Logic playbooks that automatically review access that has been denied or unusual access patterns – such as an identity accessing multiple resources that they had not accessed in the past. Where there is unusual access or when access is prevented, Sumo Logic automated playbooks remediate access, if appropriate.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ: SUMO) empowers the people who power modern, digital business. Through its SaaS analytics platform, Sumo Logic enables customers to deliver reliable and secure cloud-native applications. The Sumo Logic Continuous Intelligence Platform™ helps practitioners and developers ensure application reliability, secure and protect against modern security threats, and gain insights into their cloud infrastructures. Customers around the world rely on Sumo Logic to get powerful real-time analytics and insights across observability and security solutions for their cloud-native applications. For more information, visit www.sumologic.com .

Sumo Logic is a trademark or registered trademark of Sumo Logic in the United States and in foreign countries. All other company and product names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Any information regarding offerings, updates, functionality, or other modifications, including release dates, is subject to change without notice. The development, release, and timing of any offering, update, functionality, or modification described herein remains at the sole discretion of Sumo Logic, and should not be relied upon in making a purchase decision, nor as a representation, warranty, or commitment to deliver specific offerings, updates, functionalities, or modifications in the future.

