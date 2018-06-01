FastPassCorp A/S – increase

New shares in FastPassCorp A/S will be admitted to trading on First North Copenhagen as per 6 June 2018. The new shares are issued due to exercise of warrants.

Name: FastPassCorp ISIN: DK0060568145 Short name: FASTPC Number of shares before change: 824,917 shares Change: 23,000 shares Number of shares after change: 847,917 shares Exercise price: DKK 30 Face value: DKK 5 Orderbook ID: 43080

This information is distributed by request from Certified Advisor BDO Statsautoriseret revisionsaktieselskab.

For further information, please contact BDO Statsautoriseret revisionsaktieselskab on +45 39 15 52 00.