New shares in FastPassCorp A/S will be admitted to trading on First North Copenhagen as per 6 June 2018. The new shares are issued due to exercise of warrants.
|Name:
|FastPassCorp
|ISIN:
|DK0060568145
|Short name:
|FASTPC
|Number of shares before change:
|824,917 shares
|Change:
|23,000 shares
|Number of shares after change:
|847,917 shares
|Exercise price:
|DKK 30
|Face value:
|DKK 5
|Orderbook ID:
|43080
This information is distributed by request from Certified Advisor BDO Statsautoriseret revisionsaktieselskab.
For further information, please contact BDO Statsautoriseret revisionsaktieselskab on +45 39 15 52 00.
Nasdaq NewsFeed
GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)
- FastPassCorp A/S – increase - June 1, 2018
- Novartis receives positive CHMP opinion for Aimovig® (erenumab) for the prevention of migraine - June 1, 2018
- Oncolytics Biotech® Announces Listing on Nasdaq Capital Market - June 1, 2018