FastPassCorp A/S – Insider handel, FN9/2018

Selskabet skal hermed meddele, at bestyrelsesmedlem Nicolai Platzer har købt 500 aktier via optionsprogrammet a 35 kr/ aktie.
Yderligere oplysninger
FastPassCorp A/S, adm. direktør Finn Jensen, tlf. 48 10 04 10 eller mobil 24 81 12 79, [email protected]
