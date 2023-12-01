Featuring keynote speaker medically retired Army Staff Sgt. and artist, Zeke Crozier, the event celebrates the efforts of millions of volunteers and supporters across the country.

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine and ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Wreaths Across America (WAA) is pleased to announce title sponsors FASTPORT and Tenstreet will once again support the annual Appreciation Dinner on Friday, December 15, the eve of National Wreaths Across America Day 2023. The event will take place at the Crystal Gateway Marriott, Arlington, Va., and be available to watch live on the nonprofit’s official Facebook Page or listen to live on Wreaths Across America Radio. This yearly event celebrates the efforts of millions of volunteers and supporters across the country.

Presented by JPMorgan Chase, the evening’s keynote speaker will be medically retired Army Staff Sgt., and artist, Zeke Crozier. Crozier was serving with the Army Reserve Bravo Company 7-158th Aviation Regiment when a Chinook helicopter he was in crashed. He suffered a traumatic brain injury while deployed to Afghanistan in 2011. Through his challenges, he has found calm and purpose in artistic expression by becoming a maker of bottle cap art.

The evening’s program will include highlights of WAA’s 2023 initiatives that have helped expand its mission to hundreds of new participating locations and thousands of new volunteers around the country. For the fifth year, professional truck drivers delivering veterans’ wreaths for placement at Arlington National Cemetery will be sponsored by Pilot Flying J. These special volunteers will receive a token of recognition from the company and Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) during the event.

“The mission of Wreaths Across America has long been a part of my life and is something I am proud to support all year round,” said Brad Bentley, President, FASTPORT. “Both FASTPORT and our partners at Tenstreet are honored to be able to support this important mission, and hopefully, we will introduce new people to it so they too can learn first-hand how special it is.”

More than 4,200 local communities will honor service members laid to rest this year by placing sponsored veterans’ wreaths as part of National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, December 16, 2023.

About Wreaths Across America

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s yearlong mission – Remember, Honor, Teach – is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies in December at Arlington, as well as thousands of veterans’ cemeteries and other locations in all 50 states and beyond.

About FASTPORT

FASTPORT is a technology company that helps veterans, transitioning service members, and military spouses find meaningful civilian employment. FASTPORT is also the U.S. Department of Labor’s Industry Intermediary for the Transportation sector and a part of the DOL’s Centers of Excellence to support apprenticeship development and sustainability.

About Tenstreet

Tenstreet’s platform connects carriers and drivers, making it easier to fill trucks while staying compliant. They help thousands of motor carriers and private fleets to market, recruit, onboard, manage, and retain drivers. Since 2006, millions of drivers have used Tenstreet’s platform to apply for their next job quickly and securely.

