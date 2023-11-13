Broadband service provider offers affordable, reliable, high-speed internet

Fastwyre Brings Fast Fiber-Optic Network to Leesville Officials from the City of Leesville, La., joined Fastwyre Broadband representatives in a November 13, 2023, ribbon-cutting ceremony that marked the official launch of Fastwyre’s high-speed, affordable fiber-optic network for area residents and businesses in Leesville. At the Leesville Municipal Golf Course Reception Hall, pictured cutting the ceremonial ribbon are, from left, Dr. Christina Lord, Board Chair of the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce; Leesville Mayor Rick Allen; and Cody Crader, Business Sales Executive for Fastwyre Broadband.

LEESVILLE, La., Nov. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fastwyre Broadband, a cutting-edge fiber provider with reliable and affordable services across America, today announced it will begin providing a robust fiber-optic broadband network to residents and businesses in Leesville, La. Fastwyre is committed to expanding in Louisiana as it recently launched successful fiber-optic networks in Westlake, Oakdale and DeRidder.

Fastwyre’s state-of-the-art network features a fiber-to-the-premises infrastructure enhancement that delivers high-speed internet to help customers meet their data transmission, online video conferencing, e-commerce, virtual learning, entertainment and telehealth needs. High-speed internet ranges from 100 megabits per second to 1 gigabit per second.

“We are excited to provide the City of Leesville with our cutting-edge fiber infrastructure to ensure that citizens experience fast downloads, seamless streaming and lag-free online activities,” said Chris Eldredge, CEO of Fastwyre Broadband. “We believe all Americans should have access to reliable and affordable high-quality internet service, and we look forward to providing Leesville residents and businesses with the latest fiber technology at a terrific value.”

Mayor Rick Allen, the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce and its CEO, Logan Morris, and additional city leaders and community partners, joined Fastwyre Monday in Leesville for a ribbon-cutting event to celebrate the launch of the transformative high-speed fiber optic network.

Fastwyre has a track record of partnering with community organizations and supporting community enhancement initiatives to make a positive impact and advance opportunities for new business activity and job growth.

Fastwyre continues building broadly in Leesville to provide access to service across the city and underserviced areas in the region. To check service availability in your neighborhood, visit https://fastwyre.com/availability/la/leesville/.

When Leesville customers sign up for service, they can enjoy the following benefits:

Symmetrical speeds that provide equally fast uploads and downloads of rich content for a reliable, high-speed, high-quality connection that also allows streaming on multiple devices.

No data caps, overages or installation fees.

The option to bundle high-speed internet with TV and home phone services for additional cost savings and value.

Business services that include hosted VoIP phone, video and data circuit offerings with low-latency to ensure high-speed performance.

For more information about Fastwyre Broadband services, residents and business owners may call its customer service line at 833-463-FAST or visit the website at www.fastwyre.com.

Fastwyre remains at the industry forefront in innovation, continuously investing in a rapidly growing, state-of-the-art fiber network. With expansion plans in Louisiana, Alabama, Nebraska and Missouri, the company is on an accelerated growth trajectory to serve communities that require connection and service upgrades.

About Fastwyre Broadband

American Broadband Holding Company dba Fastwyre Broadband is a premier provider of broadband services delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet services to communities across America. The Company provides internet, phone, and video to customers in Louisiana, Alabama, Alaska, Missouri, Nebraska and Texas. Fastwyre partners in the growth and economic vitality of its communities by providing broadband and other advanced services to support new business activity and job growth.

Fastwyre Broadband is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania ABC Partners.

More information about Fastwyre Broadband can be found at www.fastwyre.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aff09c9f-f1e8-4667-881d-7bf439abb985