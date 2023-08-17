Broadband service provider offers affordable, reliable, high-speed internet

Fastwyre Broadband Launches Fast Fiber-Optic Network in Nevada, Mo. Community leaders join Fastwyre Broadband on Wednesday, Aug. 16, to celebrate the launch of its fiber-optic network in Nevada, Mo. Pictured (from left): Kalli Gober, On My Own, Inc.; Jessica Sloniker, Director, Nevada/Vernon County Chamber of Commerce; Josh Richter, Fastwyre Broadband; Jayte Burns, Fastwyre Broadband; Troy Denney, City of Nevada Fire Chief; Shane Balk, Inetvisions; Joe Wilson, Vernon County Commissioner; Cindy Thompson, Vernon County Commissioner; Cindy Mueller-Lewellyn, Fastwyre Broadband; Adrienne Lee, Vernon County Clerk; Donald Brewer, Fastwyre Broadband; Josh Westerhold, Nevada Police Department; Jessica Bland, Vice President, Nevada/Vernon County Chamber of Commerce.

NEVADA, Mo., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fastwyre Broadband, a cutting-edge fiber provider with reliable and affordable services across America, announced it will begin providing a robust fiber-optic broadband network to residents and businesses in Nevada, Missouri. Fastwyre is committed to expanding in Missouri as it previously launched a high-speed fiber network in Sedalia and Warrensburg in the past two months.

Fastwyre’s state-of-the-art network features a fiber-to-the-premises infrastructure enhancement that delivers high-speed internet to help customers meet their data transmission, online video conferencing, e-commerce, virtual learning, entertainment, and telehealth needs. High-speed internet ranges from 100 megabits per second to 1 gigabit per second.

“We are excited to join the Nevada community and supply our fast, high-quality fiber network at a terrific value for residents and businesses,” said Chris Eldredge, CEO of Fastwyre Broadband. “As a leading broadband provider, we aim to provide first-class customer service and effective solutions to the Nevada community.”

“Since the beginning, Fastwyre has been a willing participant to make high-speed broadband a priority for us,” said Cindy Thompson, Vernon County Northern Commissioner. “We really appreciate them walking us through this whole process.”

Fastwyre has a track record of partnering with community organizations and supporting community enhancement initiatives to make a positive impact and advance opportunities for new business activity and job growth.

To check service availability in Nevada, visit https://fastwyre.com/availability/mo/nevada/.

When Nevada customers sign up for service, they can enjoy the following benefits of:

Symmetrical speeds that provide equally fast uploads and downloads of rich content for a reliable, high-speed, high-quality connection that also allows streaming on multiple devices.

No data caps, overages or installation fees.

The option to bundle high-speed internet with TV and home phone services for additional cost savings and value will be coming soon.

Business services that include hosted VoIP phone, video and data circuit offerings with low-latency to ensure high-speed performance.

For more information about Fastwyre Broadband services, residents and business owners may call its customer service line at 833-463-FAST or visit the website at www.fastwyre.com.

Fastwyre remains at the industry forefront in innovation, continuously investing in a rapidly growing, state-of-the-art fiber network. With expansion plans in Missouri, Louisiana, Alabama and Nebraska, the company is on an accelerated growth trajectory to serve communities that require connection and service upgrades.

About Fastwyre Broadband

American Broadband Holding Company, dba Fastwyre Broadband, is a premier provider of broadband services delivering affordable, reliable, high-speed internet services to communities across America. The Company provides internet, phone, and video to customers in Missouri, Alabama, Alaska, Louisiana, Nebraska and Texas. Fastwyre partners in the growth and economic vitality of its communities by providing broadband and other advanced services to support new business activity and job growth.

Fastwyre Broadband is a portfolio company of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC, a leading private equity firm based in Chicago, and Catania ABC Partners.

More information about Fastwyre Broadband can be found at www.fastwyre.com.

