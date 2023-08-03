LOS ANGELES, Aug. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc . announces the appointment of three new Directors to its board, Peter R. Feinstein, Matthew H. Green and John C. Metz. With the additions, the Board size will increase to 12.

Mr. Feinstein and Mr. Green will serve as independent directors in addition to being appointed to the Audit Committee of the Board. Mr. Feinstein is an experienced operator of restaurant and entertainment properties, including SHAC, LLC, Fatburger franchises, Sugar Factory, El Dorado Cantina and Country Star Restaurants. He is also a retired certified public accountant, having served in senior management and audit roles with Kenneth Leventhal & Co. and Fox & Co. Based in London, Mr. Green brings over 30 years of finance experience as a merchant banker, focused primarily on the real estate, infrastructure, and energy sectors for clients including private equity firms, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and family offices.

Serving as a Director, Mr. Metz brings a wealth of restaurant experience to the Board. Mr. Metz currently owns and operates approximately 70 franchised restaurants, including Hurricane Dockside Grill restaurants franchised by the Company, as well as Denny’s and Wahoo Seafood Grill restaurants.

“I’m pleased to further bolster the size and experience of the board with the additions of Peter, Matthew and John,” said Andy Wiederhorn, Chairman of FAT Brands. “Peter and John have great insights as current franchisees within the FAT Brands system along with their other restaurant brand experiences and Matthew’s financial experience will also prove to be beneficial as we continue to grow and scale.”

For more information on FAT Brands, visit www.fatbrands.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect expectations of FAT Brands Inc. (“we”, “our” or the “Company”) concerning future events and are subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. These factors are difficult to predict and beyond our control, and could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. We refer you to the documents that we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K, for a discussion of these and other factors. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

emandzik@fatbrands.com

860-212-6509