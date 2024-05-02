Hurricane Grill & Wings to debut at Six Flags Great Escape Lodge

LOS ANGELES, May 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. , parent company of Hurricane Grill & Wings and 17 other restaurant concepts, announces their latest brand to enter the legendary Six Flags properties. Hurricane Grill & Wings, the Florida-born wing brand known for its laid-back environment and award-winning wings, will debut at Six Flags Great Escape Lodge in Queensbury, New York this summer.

The latest opening underscores FAT Brands and Six Flags’ dynamic partnership and the global franchising company’s commitment to growth in non-traditional venues. The new Hurricane Grill & Wings will expand the wing brand’s presence in New York state, marking its first location in the upstate region. Hurricane Grill & Wings is FAT Brands’ third brand to appear in Six Flags properties, joining sister brands Fatburger and Johnny Rockets.

“Since we began our relationship with Six Flags following our acquisition of Johnny Rockets in 2020, they have been a tremendous partner of ours,” said FAT Brands Chief Development Officer, Taylor Wiederhorn. “Our brands have a one-of-a-kind, fun environment, so it is only natural to grow FAT Brands’ footprint in theme parks with a likeminded industry leader like Six Flags. We look forward to continued expansion in the years to come.”

“The addition of the first Hurricane Grill & Wings at a Six Flags property is an exciting expansion of our commitment to making good food fun,” said Six Flags Chief Marketing Officer, Edithann Ramey. “Just like our theme and water parks, Hurricane Grill & Wings provides a fun and casual environment where family and friends can gather and make memories.”

For more information or to find a Hurricane Grill & Wings near you, visit hurricanewings.com.

###

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com.

About Hurricane Grill & Wings

With almost 50 restaurants located across the United States, Hurricane Grill & Wings® is known for its jumbo, fresh wings, more than 35 signature sauces, and rubs, and tropical, laid-back vibe. Hurricane Grill & Wings’ menu includes wings, tacos, burgers, and seafood. The original Hurricane Grill & Wings opened in Fort Pierce, Fla., in 1995 and has expanded to locations throughout the United States. For more information visit www.hurricanewings.com.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with 27 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 63 years, Six Flags has entertained hundreds of millions of guests with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. Six Flags is committed to creating an inclusive environment that fully embraces the diversity of our team members and guests. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Erin Mandzik, FAT Brands

[email protected]

860-212-6509