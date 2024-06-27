Contact Hagens Berman by Aug. 6, 2024 Deadline

Class Period: Mar. 24, 2022 – May 10, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 6, 2024

Class Action Lawsuit Against FAT Brands Inc.

A recent class action lawsuit alleges that FAT Brands Inc. (FAT, FATBB, FATBP, FATBW) made misleading statements and failed to disclose that its current Chairman and former CEO, Andrew A. Wiederhorn, received improper payments, exposing the company to potential criminal liability.

Historically, FAT Brands has assured investors of its cooperation with the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in their investigations into the company’s transactions with Wiederhorn. These investigations also covered compensation, credit extensions, and other benefits received by Wiederhorn and his family from the company and its December 2020 merger partner, Fog Cutter Capital Group (FOG). The company repeatedly claimed that its financial statements were accurate and that its internal controls over financial reporting were adequate.

However, on May 9, 2024, the DOJ filed a grand jury criminal indictment against FAT Brands, Wiederhorn, tax advisor William J. Amon, and FAT CFO Rebecca D. Hershinger. The indictment alleges that Wiederhorn orchestrated the extension, maintenance, and forgiveness of approximately $47 million in compensation to himself through sham shareholder loans, which he and Amon knew were disguised compensation.

The indictment further claims that after learning of the federal criminal investigation on Dec. 1, 2021, members of FAT Brands’ board communicated with the government. Subsequently, on Mar. 28, 2023, Wiederhorn removed all directors except himself and filled the board with mostly non-independent directors under his control.

Following this news, the prices of FAT Brands’ Class A and B shares, Series B Preferred shares, and Warrants plummeted on May 10, 2024.

“Our investigation centers on the extent to which FAT understated its compensation expenses and overstated earnings metrics,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

About Hagens Berman

