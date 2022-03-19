(FAT) DEADLINE: Did You Suffer a Substantial Loss? Contact Johnson Fistel about Leading FAT Brands Class Action Lawsuit

SAN DIEGO, March 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Shareholder rights law firm Johnson Fistel, LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors of FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FAT, FATBB, FATBP, FATBW) who purchased Telos common stock between December 4, 2017 and February 18, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). To serve as lead plaintiff in this class action, you must move the Court no later than May 17, 2022.

What actions may I take at this time? If you suffered a substantial loss and are interested in learning more about being a lead plaintiff, please contact Jim Baker (jimb@johnsonfistel.com) by email or phone at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number. Additionally, you can:

To join this action, you can click or copy and paste the link below in a browser: https://www.cognitoforms.com/JohnsonFistel/FATBrandsInc2

There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) the Company and the Wiederhorns engaged in transactions “for no legitimate corporate purpose”; (2) the Company ignored warning signs relating to transactions with the Wiederhorns; (3) as a result, the Company was likely to face increased scrutiny, investigations, and other potential issues; (4) certain executives, who are touted as critical to the Company’s success, were at great risk of scrutiny—potentially, at least in part, due to the Company’s actions; (5) the Company’s touted chief executive officer (CEO) and chief operating officer (COO) were under investigation regarding transactions with the Company; and (6) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

A lead plaintiff will act on behalf of all other class members in directing the FAT Brands class-action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the class-action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share any potential future recovery of the FAT Brands class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com. Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:

Johnson Fistel, LLP

Jim Baker, 619-814-4471

jimb@johnsonfistel.com