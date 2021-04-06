Fatburger Expands Growth Plan for France Beyond Paris

FAT Brands announces deal to develop 40 co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express locations throughout France

LOS ANGELES, April 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and seven other restaurant concepts, announces a master franchise deal for France that greatly expands its plan to bring Fatburger to the country for the first time.

In partnership with BGH Investments, SARL, the deal includes plans for the development of 40 new co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express locations throughout France. This comes on the heels of the recently announced multi-unit development deal to open two new Fatburger locations in Paris within the next eighteen months.

“Expansion is at the core of FAT Brands, and we are thrilled to build upon our growth and the large appetite for classic American fare in France. This development deal will also introduce locals to signature wings from Buffalo’s Express,” said Andy Wiederhorn, CEO of FAT Brands.

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs, to chili, jalapenos and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, IMPOSSIBLE™ Burgers, turkey burgers, chicken sandwiches, and hand scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing. All offerings at Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express are Halal.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

For more information or to find a Buffalo’s Express near you, please visit www.buffalos.com.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns nine restaurant brands: Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo’s Cafe, Buffalo’s Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises over 700 units worldwide. For more information, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.