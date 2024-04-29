Hollywood Born Burger Chain Furthers Roots in Texas with Latest Opening

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc . announces the opening of its first brick and mortar Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express location in San Antonio, in partnership with Brame Brands. The new Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express San Antonio restaurant, located at 1604 and Culebra, will serve guests its beloved all-American cuisine, including made-to-order Fatburgers, chicken wings, Fat Fries and hand-scooped milkshakes.

“We are thrilled to open our first location with Brame Brands,” said Jake Berchtold, President and COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “We plan to aggressively expand in the state in partnership with the group, opening a total of 100 units, 40 Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express’, 40 locations of Round Table Pizza and 20 Johnny Rockets. Texas continues to be a key growth market for FAT Brands as a whole, so adding a Fatburger brick and mortar location to a key city such as San Antonio is a significant milestone for us.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself. At Fatburger, “everything” is not just the usual lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo, mustard, pickles and relish. Burgers can be customized with toppings including bacon, eggs, chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

A perfect complement to Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express menu includes delicious bone-in and boneless chicken wings accompanied by a range of sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

To commemorate the new restaurant, Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express will be cooking up 100 free Fatburgers for the first 100 guests on grand opening day, May 4. Even juicier, on grand opening day, guests will have the chance to enter a raffle to win one of 10 free Original Fatburger meals for a year. The San Antonio Westwood Vista Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at 6507 W. Loop 1604 North, San Antonio, TX 78254 and is open Sunday through Wednesday, 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., Thursday, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. and Friday and Saturday, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™.

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambience, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™.