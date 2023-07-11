With its fifth acquisition of 2023, fast-growing Allworth Financial expands Northeast presence while also adding its sixth female equity partner in last year.

Folsom, California, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — With the completion of its 29th partnership, award-winning Allworth Financial, the 9th fastest growing RIA in America[1], has announced the purchase of $260M The Harvest Group of Waltham, Massachusetts. Owned by principals Roger Ingwersen, and daughter, Laurie Ingwersen, The Harvest Group brings to six the total number of women who have entered equity business partnerships with Allworth in just the last year. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

“If you want to grow, you need to find a partner who can bring more services, marketing expertise, and operational support to your firm,” said Roger Ingwersen, founder of The Harvest Group. “As an independent-minded, family-run RIA, after a thorough search, Laurie and I identified Allworth Financial as the best cultural fit to take over the bulk of time consuming operational and marketing responsibilities so we will be able to get back to doing what we do best, which is working full-time in support of our clients.”

“The more people that we got to know from Allworth, the more we became convinced they were the right fit for us,” said Laurie Ingwersen, managing partner and senior wealth advisor at The Harvest Group. “As a family-run firm, we wanted partners that understood our culture, and right from the beginning everyone at Allworth made it clear that advising is much more than merely a business.”

“In the next six years, investible assets of nearly $30T are expected to be controlled exclusively by women2, so we are fortunate to be adding another highly experienced female partner-advisor to help guide the firm in its quest to better connect with that demographic,” said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Pat McClain. “We’re excited about this partnership because we know that it brings an increasingly fresh perspective to our leadership group.”

“Successful, owner-operator advisory firms face this decision every day, as they’ve hit an inflection point, and must decide if they should invest in technology, marketing and other operational costs or partner with a larger firm that’s already made those investments,” said Allworth Co-CEO and Co-founder, Scott Hanson. “Experienced, highly credentialed, and dedicated to the well-being of the people they serve, we welcome the Ingwersen family and their team to Allworth Financial.”

About Allworth Financial

With its direct and educational approach to advising, and with thirty-four offices in eighteen states, Allworth Financial manages over $18 billion for its 23,000 clients nationwide. An award-winning, full-service RIA that specializes in investment management, tax planning and preparation, estate planning, and 401(k) management, Allworth delivers short- and long-term financial guidance to help clients achieve their goals and strategically prepare for retirement.

