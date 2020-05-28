Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Fattmerchant and Finix Launch Flex to Streamline Software Companies’ Path to Payment Facilitation

Fattmerchant and Finix Launch Flex to Streamline Software Companies’ Path to Payment Facilitation

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 12 mins ago

Fattmerchant’s proprietary merchant services will power Finix Flex and allow software companies to become payment facilitators faster

ORLANDO, Fla., May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fattmerchant, an integrated payment technology provider that simplifies the payment processing experience for business owners, today announces its partnership with Finix, a payments infrastructure platform, to power Finix Flex. The new offering allows SaaS platforms, independent software vendors (ISVs), and value-added resellers (VARs) to start processing payments immediately within their platforms and future-proof their payments strategy.

Previously, software companies that wanted to become payment facilitators (payfacs) needed to assume risk and provide millions of dollars in upfront investment to build the infrastructure. Finix Flex streamlines the entire process and handles merchant onboarding, transaction monitoring and chargeback management. One simple integration allows companies to charge cardholders, disburse funds to merchants and satisfy PCI requirements. The platform is also scalable to a software company’s needs.

“Finix is a company that, like Fattmerchant, wants to provide software companies with an effective solution to process payments and future-proof their strategy,” said Suneera Madhani, founder and CEO of Fattmerchant. “Through Finix Flex, software companies can easily become their own payment facilitator, while avoiding the time and expense of going through the process on their own.”

Flex allows software companies to quickly adjust and launch new payments strategies that grow their profit and simplify payments for customers.

“Our goal is to make every software company a payments company, and Flex is further enabling this mission,” said Richie Serna, CEO of Finix. “Our collaboration with Fattmerchant allows us to provide our software clients with a flexible path to payment facilitation and give them control of their payment strategy as they scale.”

Flex is currently in its beta stage. To learn more please visit: https://learn.finixpayments.com/flex-beta

About Fattmerchant
Fattmerchant is an award-winning payment technology leader in FinTech focused on empowering small businesses to streamline payment acceptance, simplify operations, and grow their business. With its integrated payment platform Omni, business owners, partners, and software companies have access to the industry’s only all-in-one solution providing the card-present, card-not-present, and contactless solutions they need to process payments in any environment. This unified commerce experience also provides meaningful data analytics on payment trends and connects top business tools such as QuickBooks online and Google My Business so merchants can easily control business operations in one place. For more information on Fattmerchant and its services, visit Fattmerchant.com.

About Finix
Finix is the smartest way for businesses to own, manage and monetize payments. Built by payments experts from Stripe, Klarna, PayPal, and Worldpay, Finix is trusted by companies like Lightspeed POS Inc., Passport, and Clubessential to build and scale their payments infrastructure. Headquartered in San Francisco, with an additional office in Cincinnati, Ohio, Finix is a privately held company that has raised over $65M from Sequoia Capital, Acrew Capital, Bain Capital Ventures, Insight Partners, Visa, and others. To learn more, visit www.finixpayments.com.

Media Contact
Daniel Tummeley
Uproar PR for Fattmerchant
321-236-0102
[email protected] 

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.