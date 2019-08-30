Fattmerchant Offers Backup Credit Card Processing to Florida Businesses for Hurricane Season

Breaking News
Orlando payment technology company fully equips businesses to continue accepting payments regardless of hurricane-related power and internet outages

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fattmerchant, a Florida-based integrated payment processing provider is giving business owners who may be impacted by the hurricane season immediate access to free backup processing through November.

The company is offering free backup processing with quick approval so business owners can continue operating in the event of post-hurricane internet and electric outages. With emergency backup processing, if companies lose power or internet access, Fattmerchant’s app will allow them to process payments right on their smartphone.

“Immediately after a hurricane, both consumers and companies are eager to go back to business as usual, but outages can make that nearly impossible,” said Suneera Madhani, CEO and founder of Fattmerchant. “As a business owner, your customers need you during emergencies more than ever, so it’s important you take every precaution you can to protect your business, support your clientele, and minimize disruptions in your workflow.” 

Backup processing is available via Omni, Fattmerchant’s fully integrated, multi-channel payment platform that brings a business owner’s entire payments experience under one roof. This method of processing restaurants, hardware stores, grocery stores, retail and any other industry that accepts credit card payments.

“As business owners, our employees and our community are our number one priority. We want to help other businesses in the way that we can make the biggest impact – by helping them to get operational as soon as possible after a storm,” said Madhani.

Florida businesses that sign up for backup processing will be quickly approved, so they don’t experience any lapse in processing abilities. Florida residents can sign up at http://fattmerchant.com/hurricane.

About Fattmerchant
Fattmerchant is a credit card processing company with an innovative payment technology platform that saves its customers an average of 40% per month on their credit card processing fees with their subscription-based pricing model. With its integrated payment platform, business owners and partners have access to the card-present and card-not-present solutions they need to process payments and invoices, robust data analytics on those transactions, and advanced business tools such as their integration to QuickBooks Online. For more information on Fattmerchant and its services, visit Fattmerchant.com.

