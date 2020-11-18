Fattmerchant Ranked No. 118 on Deloitte’s 2020 Technology Fast 500™, a List of Fastest-Growing Companies in North America

The payment technology provider is named to the list for the second consecutive year and experienced 1026% revenue growth due to its constant dedication to innovation in the payments space

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fattmerchant , an integrated payment technology provider, today announces its ranking of No. 118 on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a list of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 26th year. Companies are ranked by revenue growth between 2016 and 2019, a period in which Fattmerchant grew by 1026%.

“The past few years, we’ve seen tremendous progress in the SaaS space, and that success – combined with our team’s dedication to serving our clients and partners – has led Fattmerchant down a path of steady growth across the board,” said Sal Rehmetullah, president and co-founder of Fattmerchant. “We’re humbled by the recognition from Deloitte as one of the fastest-growing technology companies and excited to continue our work modernizing the way businesses process payments.”

Fattmerchant’s technology serves both established businesses and SaaS companies. With Omni, Fattmerchant’s integrated payment platform, established business owners have access to a robust integrated payments platform, allowing them to view detailed payment data and customer analytics and accept card-present, card-not-present and contactless payments within a single platform.

Omni Connect is a first-of-its-kind managed payments platform that allows SaaS companies to monetize and embed payments within their platform in a matter of weeks. Software companies can save $5 million in upfront investments and $1 million in tools and people per year with Fattmerchant’s single API integration that offers robust payment features, merchant onboarding, risk monitoring and payment support.

“For more than 25 years, we’ve been honoring companies that define the cutting edge and this year’s Technology Fast 500 list is proof positive that technology — from software and digital media platforms, to biotech — truly does permeate so many facets of our lives,” said Paul Silverglate, vice chairman, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. “We congratulate this year’s winners, especially during a time when innovation is needed more than ever to address the monumental challenges posed by the pandemic.”

Fattmerchant previously ranked No. 52 as a Technology Fast 500™ award winner in 2019. Overall, 2020 Technology Fast 500™ companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 175% to 106,508% from 2016 to 2019, with median growth of 450%.

