Dr. Anthony Fauci, former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Monday denied attempting to suppress the theory that the COVID-19 pandemic began as a result of a lab leak in Wuhan, China, during his opening statement before the House Oversight Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Fauci outlined before the committee how on Jan. 31, 2020, he “was informed through phone calls with Jeremy Farrar, then director of the Wellcome Trust in t

[Read Full story at source]