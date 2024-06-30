Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday spoke about President Biden’s age following the president’s much-criticized debate performance against former President Trump.
Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on ABC’s “This Week” and was asked about whether Biden, who is 81 years old, should be running for re-election.
“You know, I think it’s just an individual choice, and you really can’t generalize
