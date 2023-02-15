The database aims to increase customer visibility into the cost and performance of queries, with easy integration to leading observability tools

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fauna , the distributed document-relational database delivered as a cloud API, today announced the general availability of Fauna logs with an initial focus on query performance and insights. The data available via Fauna logs provides customers with increased visibility into the performance and cost of applications running on Fauna. More visibility gives development teams and enterprises confidence in both the database and application and encourages continuous improvement.

With this new functionality customers get access to query performance data, including read and write ops, compute, storage, query runtime, and total cost per query. This visibility can help save on costs per query and improve overall application performance and responsiveness. With these capabilities, developers can continuously verify performance against requirements, identify opportunities for cost or performance optimization, and build and scale applications with confidence in Fauna’s reliability. Log files can be requested in near real-time and downloaded for a database or Region Group, for a defined time range.

“Our customers embrace Fauna because of our unique document-relational model, strong consistency guarantees, exceptional developer experience, and API delivery model. To further meet the needs of enterprises, which have specific performance requirements for high-traffic applications, we’ve prioritized observability to ensure trust in powering their mission-critical applications,” said Hassen Karaa, VP of Product at Fauna. “From start-ups to global enterprises, all customers can leverage the query performance and insights data available in our logs to peek ‘under the hood,’ giving development teams the access and insights to build, release, and scale all of their global applications.”

Additionally, customers can easily integrate logging files with their observability tool of choice – simplifying a typically time-consuming process to aggregate and route data logs. To see how all logging files can be viewed in leading observability tools such as Datadog, Kibana and Sumo, see this Fauna integration guide for Datadog as an example.

The serverless database is also strengthened by its entire suite of enterprise capabilities , including rigorous security and authentication controls, backup and restore capability, and event streaming. In November 2022, Fauna released additional functionalities designed for enterprise applications: Virtual Private Fauna and Intelligent Routing . These provide customers with the ability to select both geography and cloud provider and access any database across Fauna’s global footprint. Fauna plans to launch a range of tools under the Fauna Log umbrella, including security, audits, back-ups, and more.

“Fauna logs greatly enhances our ability to understand when and where we need to optimize our queries, and act accordingly,” said Mike Rispoli, CTO of Cause of a Kind. “This allows us to spend more time building and less time troubleshooting.”

Today, organizations of all sizes across the globe, including DLTR and Lexmark, rely on Fauna to deliver consistency, availability, security, and performance for their applications without database administration. To learn more about Query log, our integration with Datadog, and Fauna’s underlying technology, visit Fauna.com .

About Fauna

Fauna is a distributed document-relational database delivered as a cloud API. It combines support for semi-structured data with powerful relational features such as foreign keys, views, and joins. A native serverless architecture means customers worry less about operations. Developers choose Fauna to build new applications faster and confidently scale existing ones across regions and the globe. Builders and scalers like Lexmark, Cloaked, Insights GG, Hannon Hill, Everly Health, Connexin, DLTR, and Azion trust Fauna to accelerate development and solve mission-critical challenges. Backed by premier venture investors Madrona Venture Group, ADDITION, GV, and CRV, Fauna is headquartered in San Francisco with an experienced leadership team hailing from Microsoft, Okta, Twitter, Amazon, and Oracle. For more information visit fauna.com or follow us at @fauna .

Media Contact

LaunchSquad for Fauna

fauna@launchsquad.com