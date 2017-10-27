Favored, Inc. (OTC: FVRD) Announces BitTraderPro.com Trading Exchange Beta Testing

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Favored, Inc. (OTC:FVRD) announced today the beta launch and testing of BitTraderPro.com, a crypto currency exchange and trading platform.

Since the launch of Bitcoin, the grand-daddy of all crypto currencies less than a decade ago, there have been over 1,200 other crypto currencies or tokens that were created and launched. As of current, the market cap of all crypto currencies and tokens is estimated to be hovering above $172 Billion (USD) with estimated daily trading volumes in the neighborhood of $3 Billion (USD).*

Favored, Inc. along with its wholly owned subsidiary Empire Mobile Studios, are at present beta testing a trading exchange platform that will provide crypto currency traders a place in which to trade and exchange various crypto currencies. The Company at present is beta testing the system to trade and exchange Bitcoin vs USD.

“We believe that there is great growth potential within the crypto currency trading marketplace. At present, trading crypto currencies is far from main stream. Trading, much less owning crypto currencies has barely gotten outside the realm of the tech savvy. The average person as well as financial institutions and hedge funds have only started to become aware and learn about the opportunities in the crypto currencies marketplace as well as the means in which to acquire or trade crypto currencies,” stated Craig Coaches, President of Favored Inc.

The company has begun beta testing the BitTraderPro.com platform and it is not yet operational for live trading. If you would like to be considered to sign up and participate in the beta testing of the platform, please contact the company at [email protected]

In other corporate news, Favored Inc. recently amended the Company’s articles of incorporation to reduce the number of shares authorized from 3 Billion shares to 975 Million shares common stock authorized. The Company would also like to address any concerns this action may cause regarding potential reserve stock splits, the Company has no current plans or intentions regarding any such reverse stock split actions.

About Favored, Inc.

Favored, Inc. is a publicly traded (OTC:FVRD) diversified holding company, which seeks opportunities to acquire, develop, and grow businesses that can generate long-term sustainable free cash flow and attractive returns in order to maximize value for all stakeholders. Favored seeks to develop a diverse array of operating subsidiaries.

*Source: CoinMarketCap.com (Favored, Inc. has no affiliation with CoinMarketCap.com)

Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

