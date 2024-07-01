Fast and Fresh Italian Chain Offering Favorite Pastas for Just $4 for Fourth of July Week

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Fazoli’s , America’s favorite fast and fresh Italian chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., is celebrating America’s birthday with a fiery deal! Starting July 3 and running through July 10 at participating locations, guests can indulge in fan-favorite pasta dishes for only $4, including Regular Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce and Fettuccine Alfredo.

Available for dine-in, drive-thru and online guests who mention “4SUMMER,” this hot deal is a steal for fans to enjoy some of Fazolis’ most classic dishes. All three pasta offerings are loaded with flavor and, as always, served with free freshly baked, signature breadsticks.

“Providing great value for our beloved fans continues to be a key brand pillar,” said Tisha Bartlett, Vice President of Marketing at Fazoli’s. “For the Fourth of July, we wanted to deliver on this further, starting the celebration early and continuing it all week long. The launch of this celebratory offer is sure to make some noise from a value perspective—a filling pasta meal with breadsticks for only $4—a firecracker of a deal!”

Since 1988, Fazoli’s has been committed to serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh and friendly. From unlimited signature breadsticks to freshly prepared pasta entrees, the chain prides itself on serving high-quality menu offerings, all at an affordable price.

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza®, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Native Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit http://www.fatbrands.com .

About Fazoli’s

Fast. Fresh. Italian. Founded in 1988 in Lexington, Ky., Fazoli’s owns and operates over 200 restaurants in 26 states, making it the largest QSR Italian chain in America. Fazoli’s prides itself on serving quality Italian food, fast, fresh, and friendly. Menu offerings include freshly prepared pasta entrees, sub sandwiches, salads, pizza, and desserts – along with its unlimited signature breadsticks. For more information, visit www.Fazolis.com .