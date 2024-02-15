China’s cyberattacks against the U.S. and its allies are reaching a “fever pitch,” FBI director Christopher Wray warned at the Munich Cyber Security Conference on Thursday.
Wray spoke to allies at the conference about hackers affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) that are known to have infiltrated critical U.S. infrastructure and remain “poised to attack” even now. The event is playing host to hundreds of security leaders from Western countries
