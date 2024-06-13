FIRST ON FOX – Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., penned a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Thursday, demanding answers on how eight Tajikistan nationals – who crossed the border illegally and were later arrested in three major American cities over the past several days amid suspicion they have ties to the terror group ISIS – had been released into the U.S. interior in the first place.
Moran called on Wray to elaborate on testimony he gave last week before the Senate
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)