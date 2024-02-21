A former FBI informant charged with lying about a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme between a Ukrainian energy company and the Bidens had contacts with Russian intelligence officials, prosecutors said Tuesday.
In court filings, prosecutors said Alexander Smirnov admitted during an interview before his arrest last week that “officials associated with Russian intelligence were involved in passing a story” about the president’s son, Hunter Biden. They said Smirnov’s co
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- Biden admin hit with subpoena on illegal immigrants charged with violent crimes, murder - February 20, 2024
- FBI informant who lied about the Bidens’ ties to Ukrainian energy company had high-level Russian contacts: DOJ - February 20, 2024
- WATCH: Trump condemns Alexei Navalny’s death as ‘horrible thing’ after facing sharp backlash from Haley - February 20, 2024