The FBI launched investigations of four Americans in July 2016 into whether they helped Russia’s alleged efforts to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, former FBI Director James Comey said in remarks released on Saturday.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- FBI investigated four Americans on Russia collusion suspicions: Comey - December 8, 2018
- Brexit lawmakers committee slams May’s deal in latest blow ahead of vote - December 8, 2018
- UK PM May expected to delay Brexit vote, demand better deal – Sunday Times - December 8, 2018