The FBI is investigating whether New York Mayor Eric Adams received free upgrades on Turkish Airlines, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to the New York Times.
Federal authorities are looking into whether he was upgraded to the most expensive seats available on international flights as part of a wider corruption probe.
Sources confirmed to the publication that a portion of the investigation involves whether the donations to Turkey’s national airline were traded fo
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- FBI probes if NYC Mayor Eric Adams received upgraded Turkish Airlines tickets in exchange for favors: report - April 5, 2024
- Ohio Gov. DeWine says precautions ensure ‘a great day’ in leadup to eclipse - April 5, 2024
- Caught on camera: Crowds of illegal immigrants cut razor wire, rush across border into Texas - April 5, 2024