The FBI on Thursday raided a home connected to Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao just a day after a recall campaign to oust her from office received enough signatures to qualify for the November ballot.
“The FBI is conducting court authorized law enforcement activity on Maiden Lane,” a bureau spokesperson told Fox News Digital. “We are unable to provide additional information.”
Property records indicate Thao is associated with the address 80 Maiden Lane in Oakla
