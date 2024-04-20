The FBI on Friday served subpoenas in the Chicago suburb where controversial Mayor Tiffany Henyard has faced accusations of corruption, Fox 32 Chicago reports.
Henyard, the self-described “supermayor” of Dolton, and Thornton Township Supervisor, has recently been dubbed the “worst mayor in America” by critics after being accused of misdeeds ranging from weaponizing police raids to spending taxpayer money on luxuries in Las Vegas. Most recently, the scandal-ridd
Latest posts by US Politics Editor (see all)
- FBI serves subpoenas at Chicago suburb of scandal-ridden ‘supermayor’ Tiffany Henyard - April 20, 2024
- Left-wing climate group with shady backing takes prominent role against gas stoves - April 20, 2024
- Republican aims to break decades long Senate election losing streak in this blue state - April 20, 2024