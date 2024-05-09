EXCLUSIVE: The FBI is disputing claims that the bureau has been urging employees to increase the use of warrantless wiretapping on U.S. soil.
“Yesterday’s reporting in Wired magazine is a complete misrepresentation of the FBI Deputy Director’s email to the FBI workforce,” a spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Thursday. “Their allegation that the FBI instructed its employees to violate the law or FBI policies is categorically false and insultin
