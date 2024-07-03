An FBI whistleblower is alleging that the bureau improperly suspended security clearance for agents with “conservative views.”
Fox News obtained a complaint sent last week to the Department of Justice (DOJ) and DOJ Inspector General from a whistleblower – a supervisor and a registered Democrat – alleging that the “FBI’s Security Division improperly suspended or revoked employees’ security clearances whose political views, medical views, or even ethnicity were questio
