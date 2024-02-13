Reston, Virginia, Feb. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Student National Officers of Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA) and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) are meeting with leaders in Washington, DC this week to highlight the need for Career and Technical Education (CTE) and Career and Technical Student Organizations (CTSOs) in schools.

Traveling from across the country to Washington, DC, during CTE Month, the 25 high school and college student leaders represent more than 400,000 combined middle school, high school, and college members of the two organizations. They are meeting with members of Congress and senior leaders at the U.S. Department of Education to share how CTE programs and CTSOs help them develop personally and professionally, prepare for the workforce, improve academically, and engage with their communities.

“We are delighted to bring the collective power of our two organizations together to share this important message with elected representatives in Washington, especially as the Carl D. Perkins Career and Technical Education Act comes up for reauthorization,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said.

“Hearing directly from these impressive students about how they have benefitted from CTE will allow leaders in Washington to be better informed about the real-world impact of these policies and how they are helping shape today’s students into tomorrow’s workforce leaders,” FCCLA Executive Director Sandy Spavone said.

The visits come as the two organizations celebrate FBLA Week February 11-17 and FCCLA Week February 12-16 to raise awareness about their missions and student activities. For more information on FBLA Week, visit fbla.org/fblaweek. For more information on FCCLA Week, visit https://fcclainc.org/communications/fccla-week.

About FBLA

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 193,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.

About FCCLA

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a dynamic and effective student-led nation-based organization supporting youth on their journey to become the leaders of tomorrow and helping them address important personal, family, work, and societal issues through Family and Consumer Sciences education. FCCLA has over 237,000 members and more than 5,100 chapters from 47 state associations and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.fcclainc.org.

