World’s largest business CTSO pilots academic esports competition for 2023-24 program year

Reston, Virginia, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest career and technical student organization focused solely on business, and the US Academic Esports League (USAEL) today announced a new partnership to provide competitive esports programs to FBLA chapters for the 2023-24 program year.

In the FBLA Rocket League Esports Competition, FBLA Middle School and High School members will write a research paper that explores the various facets of esports and engage in a single-elimination, bracket-style competition as they play the game Rocket League, with winners advancing through regional virtual competitions. The top 10 teams will then reflect on their experience and deliver a presentation at FBLA’s 2024 National Leadership Conference in Orlando on how the game helped build their teamwork, critical thinking, leadership, and strategic planning skills.

USAEL, which provides industry-trusted academic esports programs to K-12 schools, will provide judges for the esports competitions, a safe and secure platform for tournament play, technical assistance, and additional academic opportunities for FBLA chapters to build and expand on their esports programs.

“The FBLA Rocket League Esports Competition is a wonderful opportunity for our members to explore this growing career field as they think about their professional futures,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “This partnership will also allow our students to develop important skill sets, such as collaboration and critical thinking, in a fun and engaging way.”

“FBLA is a renowned leader in Career and Technical Education,” USAEL Co-Founder and CEO of Rally Cry Adam Rosen said. “Its mission aligns closely with our objectives to translate student interest in gaming and esports into future careers in which they’ll thrive.”

USAEL Co-Founder and CEO of Mastery Coding Alan Sitomer added, “Esports and gaming have turned into a multi-billion dollar global business. It makes perfect sense for USAEL to partner with FBLA to prepare today’s students to become tomorrow’s leaders.”

To learn more about the FBLA competition and USAEL’s Academic Resources, visit https://www.fbla.org/portfolio-items/usael-esports-competition/.

About FBLA

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 193,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.

About USAEL

The United States Academic Esports League (USAEL) is a leading provider of esports curriculum, committed to enhancing the academic experience of students through the power of gaming. Created through the Mastery Coding and Rally Cry partnership, USAEL believes in a better future through gaming. We seek to empower educators with the best tools to channel students’ passion for gaming into learning. With competitions that engage, curriculum that inspires, and careers that empower. Learn more at www.usacademicesports.com.

