Reston, Virginia, Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest career and technical student organization focused solely on business, is hosting a career panel featuring professionals in six fields for its middle school, high school, and college members to celebrate American Enterprise Day on November 15.

Students will hear from experts in computer science, engineering, finance, health care, law, and social media/marketing. Panelists include professionals from Armstrong Teasdale, ASM Research, CDM Smith, CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen LLP), Fidelity Investments, the Mayo Clinic, McCormick & Co., Merrill, Michels Power, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Starbucks, Teladoc Health, Visor, Wurth Media, and other businesses.

“We appreciate these talented professionals, many of whom are FBLA alumni, sharing their career journeys, expertise, and advice with our students as they prepare for the workforce,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “Having the ability to hear directly from these professionals about how their industries are likely to change in the coming years is a great opportunity for our students as they chart their own paths to becoming community-minded business leaders.”

Established in 1980 by President Jimmy Carter and recognized on November 15 each year, American Enterprise Day honors the system that forms the backbone of the U.S. economy. FBLA celebrates American Enterprise Day by teaching others about the American entrepreneurial spirit through a range of activities, projects, and festivities.

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 193,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.

CONTACT: Mary Lynn J. Rynkiewicz Future Business Leaders of America 7038604888 marylynn@fbla.org