Reston, Virginia, June 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest career and technical student organization focused solely on business, today announced that Randy W. Fiser will serve as its Interim President & CEO. Fiser, a seasoned nonprofit leader, will be in the role while FBLA searches for its next President & CEO, whom the association plans to name later this year.

FBLA has been led since 2019 by Alexander T. Graham, who is leaving to head another association. Sterling Martin Associates is leading the search for Graham’s successor and placed Fiser in the interim role.

Fiser’s career has included senior-level positions at the American Geophysical Union, the American Society of Interior Designers, Achieve, and Corporate Voices for Working Families. He has also worked at Burson-Marsteller, the Fannie Mae Foundation, and Booz Allen Hamilton. Fiser has an MBA in international business from Georgetown University, a master’s degree in counseling and human development from the University of Georgia, and a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northern Arizona University.

“We are extremely grateful to Alex Graham for his superb leadership in moving the association forward in a number of key ways over the last five years,” said Board of Directors Chair Bob Kollar. “He led FBLA through the pandemic, modernized our program offerings, and increased our membership numbers across all divisions, positioning the association for even greater success in the future.

“We welcome Randy as a strong leader who will ensure a smooth transition from Alex’s tenure to that of our next permanent President & CEO,” Kollar continued. “This will allow us time to engage in a thorough, thoughtful search process and continue to strengthen FBLA as we inspire and prepare more than 200,000 students annually to become community-minded business leaders.”

“I’m thrilled to be joining such an esteemed association that is well-known for giving its members the skills to successfully enter and lead in the workplace,” Fiser said. “With more than 18,000 attendees expected at FBLA’s National Leadership Conference later this month in Orlando, this is a perfect time to meet our outstanding members and their educators as we prepare FBLA to move forward with its next leader.”

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 200,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.

