Reston, Virginia, Dec. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — High school and collegiate members of the Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest business Career and Technical Student Organization (CTSO), won all of the Outstanding Business Education Student Awards given today by the Association for Career & Technical Education (ACTE) at their annual conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The awards recognize outstanding students for their leadership potential shown in business courses, their involvement in CTSO activities, and their participation in school and community activities. ACTE judges select one high school and one college student per region for the award.

“These awards are such a high honor for our students because it’s recognition of outstanding achievement from the very educators who are teaching career and technical education in their classrooms each day,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “We applaud our members who are already demonstrating the leadership and team-building skills, career readiness, and dedication to their community that will make them successful future business leaders of America.”

Winners and their schools are listed below.

Region I:

Krisha Patel, FBLA High School Eastern Region Vice President; Egg Harbor Township High School, Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey

Jaya Singh, FBLA Collegiate member and former FBLA High School National President; Babson College, Babson Park, Massachusetts

Region II:

Aarav Dagar, FBLA High School National President; Strawberry Crest High School, Tampa, Florida

Toby Neal, FBLA Collegiate Parliamentarian; Stanly Community College, Albemarle, North Carolina

Region III:

Natalie Coon, FBLA High School North Central Region Vice President; Campbellsport High School, Campbellsport, Wisconsin

Madison Kraemer, FBLA Collegiate National President; University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, Iowa

Region V:

Steven Segawa, FBLA High School Western Region Vice President; Valencia High School, Placentia, California

Shanna Shakespear, FBLA Collegiate Vice President of Communication; Ensign College, Salt Lake City, Utah

Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with active middle school, high school, and college chapters worldwide. Its mission is to bring business and education together in a positive working relationship through innovative leadership and career development programs. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside Washington, D.C. For more information, visit www.fbla.org.

CONTACT: Mary Lynn J. Rynkiewicz Future Business Leaders of America 7038604888 marylynn@fbla.org