The 5-year agreement builds upon the long-standing partnership between Atomic Data and FC Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FC Cincinnati today announced Atomic Data, the club’s IT as a Service provider, as Official IT Partner, Official Wi-Fi Provider, and title sponsor for the 300-level suites at TQL Stadium.

As a part of the five-year agreement, Atomic Data becomes the exclusive naming rights partner for the 300-level suites and the fan-facing Wi-Fi at TQL Stadium. Starting this season, the 300-level will be renamed the ‘Atomic Data Suite Level’ and fans will connect to the free stadium Wi-Fi using the name ‘#AtomicData FanWiFi@TQLStadium’.

“Atomic Data has been a reliable partner since we began building TQL Stadium in 2019,” said Jeff Berding, FC Cincinnati Co-CEO. “We are excited to continue this valuable partnership to provide our fans with free, accessible Wi-Fi on gamedays, and exceptional IT for our club. We are also proud to unveil the ‘Atomic Data Suite Level’ for fans this season, and beyond.”

On this, Atomic Data’s latest foray into the sports and entertainment market, Jim Wolford, CEO stated, “FC Cincinnati is one of those Clubs that puts its money where its mouth is. They view technology as a means to differentiate their brand, and we couldn’t agree more. So, it was only natural to build upon our past wins together and cement the partnership with this long-term agreement. We look forward to bringing the best in sports and venue technology to FC Cincinnati and its fans. “

The partnership between Atomic Data and FC Cincinnati is years in the making. Beginning in 2019, Atomic Data first served as FC Cincinnati’s owner’s technology representative and provided holistic technology oversight before and during the construction of TQL Stadium. During that time, Atomic Data and Aruba Networks were selected to design, build, install, and manage the wired and wireless network at TQL Stadium. Following the successful, under-budget Stadium launch, the partnership expanded further in 2021 to include comprehensive IT as a Service for the Club’s Cincinnati office and Mercy Health Training Center. In this role, Atomic Data will be providing information security hardening, systems upgrades, virtual CIO/CTO/CISO consulting, and other IT services. To meet the Team’s on-site technology needs, Atomic Data continues to grow its presence in Ohio, where it now employs several full-time staff.

About FC Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati is a professional soccer team that plays in Major League Soccer (MLS), having entered the league as its 24th team in 2019. The club’s wide and diverse ownership group is led by controlling owner Carl H. Lindner III, as well as managing owners Meg Whitman, Dr. Griff Harsh, Scott Farmer and George Joseph. Originally founded in 2015 by Lindner III and now co-CEO Jeff Berding, FCC began play in the United Soccer League (USL) in 2016. The club won the 2018 USL Regular-Season Championship in record-setting fashion and earned postseason berths in all three of its USL seasons. In 2017, FC Cincinnati also advanced to the semifinals of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, a run that included victories over two MLS squads. In 2022, FCC2 launched and played in the MLS NEXT Pro League. FC Cincinnati opened the club’s privately-funded, 26,000-seat soccer-specific TQL Stadium in the West End neighborhood of Cincinnati in 2021.

About Atomic Data

Atomic Data (www.atomicdata.com) is an on-demand, always-on, pay-as-you-go expert extension of the enterprise’s technology and team, always acting in the client’s and the community’s best interest. Atomic Data – SAFE. SIMPLE. SMART.

