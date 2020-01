FCAU DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. – FCAU

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zhang Investor Law announces a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE: FCAU) between February 26, 2016 and November 20, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than January 31, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案,请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/cases/fiat-chrysler-automobiles-n-v/ .

According to the case, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose (1) Fiat employed a bribery scheme to obtain favorable terms in its collective bargaining agreement with International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Implement Workers of America; (2) high-ranking Fiat official were aware of and authorized the scheme; and (3) due to the foregoing, defendants’ statements about Fiat’s receivables, business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

