FCB is Network of The Year at Cannes Lions 2020/2021

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity announced today that FCB won the coveted Network of the Year title, a first for the network in its 148-year history. After celebrating a momentous week that included Healthcare Network of the Year for FCB Health Network, Healthcare Agency of the Year for AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company, two Titanium wins, five Grand Prix, the prestigious honor of Network of the Year was the crowning achievement for the network. In total, FCB accumulated an amazing 80 Lions, consisting of two Titanium, five Grands Prix, 15 Gold, 26 Silver and 32 Bronze – no easy feat, especially in these unprecedented times.

“FCB’s historic showing this year can be attributed to the creative leaders who comprise our global network,” said FCB Worldwide Chief Executive Officer Carter Murray. One of Murray’s top priorities since becoming CEO has been creating an environment where talented individuals can thrive and grow. “It’s also a testament to Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle’s creative vision.”

“This incredible honor has been a tremendous affirmation of FCB’s Never Finished spirit and 456 scale,” said Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle. “And most importantly the generosity of the network-wide Global Creative Council (GCC) where, bi-yearly, our Chief Creative Officers come together to evaluate and amplify the brightest work around the global network.” Credle, with worldwide creative partner Fred Levron, and the GCC, have put FCB’s creative transformation on full display this week on the largest creative marketing stage in the world.

FCB Chicago’s “Boards of Change” on behalf of the City of Chicago and FCB Chicago/FCB New York’s “Contract for Change” on behalf of AB InBev achieved Titanium glory – a prestigious honor given to game-changing work that breaks new ground – on the final day of the festival. “Boards of Change” won an astounding 14 Lions total, including a Grand Prix. “Contract for Change” garnered 9 significant wins during the Festival, including an esteemed Grand Prix.

Major highlights across the network include FCB Chicago placing third for Agency of the Year and notching 24 total wins, FCB New York ending the week with 18 wins, FCB Canada with 7, FCB Inferno with 6, FCB Interface with 7 and AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company, with 11 Lions, including two amazing Grands Prix.

This incredible showing at Cannes comes on the heels of an impressive year for the FCB Network, including being named Adweek’s 2020 Global Agency of the Year, which recognized the network’s continued growth, innovation and unwavering focus on its people, clients and the creative work they accomplish together.

Cannes Lions – Sustainable Development Goals Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Silver Lion FCB CANADA PROJECT UNDERSTOOD GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY Sustainable Development Goals – Reduced Inequalities Bronze Lion FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV Sustainable Development Goals – Responsible Consumption and Production Bronze Lion FCB ULKA OUT AND PROUD CLASSIFIED THE TIMES OF INDIA Sustainable Development Goals – Gender Equality

Cannes Lions – Titanium Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Titanium Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Titanium Titanium Lion FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV Titanium

Cannes Lions – Brand Experience & Activation Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Brand Experience & Activation – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Brand Experience & Activation – Healthcare Silver Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Brand Experience & Activation – Live Brand Experience or Activation Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Brand Experience & Activation – Tech-led Brand Experience Bronze Lion FCB CANADA PROJECT UNDERSTOOD GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY Brand Experience & Activation – Social Behaviour Bronze Lion FCB CANADA PROJECT UNDERSTOOD GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY Brand Experience & Activation – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility Bronze Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE Brand Experience & Activation – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government Bronze Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Brand Experience & Activation – Digital Installations

Cannes Lions – Creative Business Transformation Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV Creative Business Transformation – Brand Purpose & Impact Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV Creative Business Transformation – Venture Models & Corporate Innovation

Cannes Lions – Creative eCommerce Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Grand Prix FCB INFERNO RAISING PROFILES THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN Creative eCommerce – Market Disruption Gold Lion FCB INFERNO RAISING PROFILES THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN Creative eCommerce – Social Commerce Bronze Lion FCB INFERNO RAISING PROFILES THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN Creative eCommerce – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government

Cannes Lions – Creative Effectiveness Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB NEW YORK THE WHOPPER DETOUR (2021) BURGER KING Creative Effectiveness – Acquisition Bronze Lion FCB NEW YORK THE WHOPPER DETOUR (2021) BURGER KING Creative Effectiveness – Retail

Cannes Lions – Innovation Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Innovation – Early Stage Technology

Cannes Lions – Mobile Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Mobile – Connected Devices/Wearables Bronze Lion FCB/SIX PUBLICLY TRADED LIFESTYLES HEALTHCARE Mobile – Brand-led Mobile Websites

Cannes Lions – Radio & Audio Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Grand Prix AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Radio & Audio – Healthcare Gold Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Radio & Audio – Use of Audio Technology Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Radio & Audio – Use of Music Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO BEDTIME STORIES WALMART Radio & Audio – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility

Cannes Lions – Digital Craft Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB CANADA PROJECT UNDERSTOOD GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY Digital Craft – Experience Design: Voice Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Digital Craft – Innovative Use of Technology

Cannes Lions – Entertainment Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Bronze Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Entertainment – Sports: Brand Integration & Sponsorships/ Partnerships Bronze Lion FCB&FIRE UNBOXING IBAI NETFLIX & PLAYSTATION Entertainment – Innovation in Branded Content

Cannes Lions – Entertainment Lions for Sport

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Bronze Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Entertainment Lions for Sport – Sports Live Experience

Cannes Lions – Creative Data Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Silver Lion FCB/SIX ‘ME TOO.’ ACT TOO. ‘ME TOO.’ Creative Data – Data Integration Silver Lion FCB/SIX PUBLICLY TRADED LIFESTYLES HEALTHCARE Creative Data – Data-enhanced Creativity

Cannes Lions – Creative Strategy Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Silver Lion FCB INFERNO RAISING PROFILES THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN Creative Strategy – Collaboration Bronze Lion FCB CHICAGO/

FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV Creative Strategy – Food & Drink

Cannes Lions – Direct Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV Direct – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility Silver Lion FCB CANADA PROJECT UNDERSTOOD GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY Direct – Co-creation & User Generated Content Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Direct – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Direct – Use of Ambient Media: Large Scale Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Direct – Social Behaviour Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV Direct – Food & Drink Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY THE INEVITABLE NEWS THE INEVITABLE NEWS Direct – Use of Print/Outdoor Bronze Lion FCB CANADA PROJECT UNDERSTOOD GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY Direct – New Realities & Voice-activation Bronze Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Direct – Immersive Experiences & Interactive Screens

Cannes Lions – Media Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Grand Prix FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Media – Social Behaviour Gold Lion FCB INFERNO RAISING PROFILES THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN Media – Use of Social Platforms Gold Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Media – Use of Events Bronze Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Media – Use of Ambient Media: Large Scale Bronze Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Media – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility Bronze Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Media – Social Behaviour

Cannes Lions – PR Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Grand Prix FCB CHICAGO/ FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV PR – Corporate Image, Communication & Reputation Management Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO PR – Social Behaviour Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO/ FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV PR – Food & Drink Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY THE INEVITABLE NEWS THE INEVITABLE NEWS PR – Media/ Entertainment Silver Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE PR – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government Bronze Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO PR – Brand Voice & Strategic Storytelling

Cannes Lions – Social & Influencer Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Silver Lion FCB INFERNO RAISING PROFILES THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN Social & Influencer – Audience Targeting/ Engagement Strategies Bronze Lion FCB BRASIL SWEET BLOCK ABRAJI & CONGRESSO EM FOCO Social & Influencer – Cultural Insight

Cannes Lions – Design

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Design – Event Storytelling Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Design – Spatial & Sculptural Exhibitions and Experiences Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SEE SOUND SEE SOUND Design – Consumer Technology & Homeware Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SEE SOUND SEE SOUND Design – Medical Products Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY THE INEVITABLE NEWS THE INEVITABLE NEWS Design – Design-driven Effectiveness

Cannes Lions – Health & Wellness

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE Health & Wellness – Nonprofit/

Foundation-led Education & Awareness Silver Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE Health & Wellness – Nonprofit/

Foundation-led Education & Awareness Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY THE INEVITABLE NEWS THE INEVITABLE NEWS Health & Wellness – Nonprofit/

Foundation-led Education & Awareness Bronze Lion FCB CANADA PROJECT UNDERSTOOD GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY Health & Wellness – Health & Wellness Tech

Cannes Lions – Outdoor

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Outdoor – Live Advertising and Events Silver Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE Outdoor – Ambient Outdoor Bronze Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Outdoor – Displays Bronze Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE Outdoor – Single-market Campaign Bronze Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE Outdoor – Social Behaviour

Cannes Lions – Pharma

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Grand Prix AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Pharma – Regulated Gold Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Pharma – Regulated Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY TRAPPED INSMED INCORPORATED Pharma – Regulated Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY UNBREAKABLE INSMED INCORPORATED Pharma – Regulated Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY FIGHTING FOR WORDS – THE FIRST POSTERS TO HELP TREAT APHASIA – “SHEEP” CONSTANT THERAPY Pharma – Regulated Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Pharma – Regulated

Cannes Lions – Print & Publishing

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY THE INEVITABLE NEWS THE INEVITABLE NEWS Print & Publishing – Media/Entertainment

About FCB

FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning and integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Named Adweek’s 2020 Global Agency of the Year, Cannes Lions 2019 North American Creative Agency of the Year and a 2019 Ad Age A-List global top 10, FCB focuses on creating “Never Finished” campaign ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Visit fcb.com or follow @FCBglobal on Instagram and Twitter and FCB Global on Facebook and LinkedIn.

