FCB is Network of The Year at Cannes Lions 2020/2021

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 24 mins ago

Capping Off FCB’s Record-Breaking Year

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity announced today that FCB won the coveted Network of the Year title, a first for the network in its 148-year history. After celebrating a momentous week that included Healthcare Network of the Year for FCB Health Network, Healthcare Agency of the Year for AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company, two Titanium wins, five Grand Prix, the prestigious honor of Network of the Year was the crowning achievement for the network. In total, FCB accumulated an amazing 80 Lions, consisting of two Titanium, five Grands Prix, 15 Gold, 26 Silver and 32 Bronze – no easy feat, especially in these unprecedented times.

“FCB’s historic showing this year can be attributed to the creative leaders who comprise our global network,” said FCB Worldwide Chief Executive Officer Carter Murray. One of Murray’s top priorities since becoming CEO has been creating an environment where talented individuals can thrive and grow. “It’s also a testament to Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle’s creative vision.”

“This incredible honor has been a tremendous affirmation of FCB’s Never Finished spirit and 456 scale,” said Global Chief Creative Officer Susan Credle. “And most importantly the generosity of the network-wide Global Creative Council (GCC) where, bi-yearly, our Chief Creative Officers come together to evaluate and amplify the brightest work around the global network.” Credle, with worldwide creative partner Fred Levron, and the GCC, have put FCB’s creative transformation on full display this week on the largest creative marketing stage in the world.

FCB Chicago’s “Boards of Change” on behalf of the City of Chicago and FCB Chicago/FCB New York’s “Contract for Change” on behalf of AB InBev achieved Titanium glory – a prestigious honor given to game-changing work that breaks new ground – on the final day of the festival. “Boards of Change” won an astounding 14 Lions total, including a Grand Prix. “Contract for Change” garnered 9 significant wins during the Festival, including an esteemed Grand Prix.

Major highlights across the network include FCB Chicago placing third for Agency of the Year and notching 24 total wins, FCB New York ending the week with 18 wins, FCB Canada with 7, FCB Inferno with 6, FCB Interface with 7 and AREA 23, an FCB Health Network company, with 11 Lions, including two amazing Grands Prix.

This incredible showing at Cannes comes on the heels of an impressive year for the FCB Network, including being named Adweek’s 2020 Global Agency of the Year, which recognized the network’s continued growth, innovation and unwavering focus on its people, clients and the creative work they accomplish together.

Please refer to the charts below for information on all of FCB’s Cannes Lions 2020/2021 accolades: 

Cannes Lions – Sustainable Development Goals Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Silver Lion FCB CANADA PROJECT UNDERSTOOD GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY Sustainable Development Goals – Reduced Inequalities
Bronze Lion FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV Sustainable Development Goals – Responsible Consumption and Production
Bronze Lion FCB ULKA OUT AND PROUD CLASSIFIED THE TIMES OF INDIA Sustainable Development Goals – Gender Equality

Cannes Lions – Titanium Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Titanium Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Titanium
Titanium Lion FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV Titanium

Cannes Lions – Brand Experience & Activation Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Brand Experience & Activation – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Brand Experience & Activation – Healthcare
Silver Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Brand Experience & Activation – Live Brand Experience or Activation
Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Brand Experience & Activation – Tech-led Brand Experience
Bronze Lion FCB CANADA PROJECT UNDERSTOOD GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY Brand Experience & Activation – Social Behaviour
Bronze Lion FCB CANADA PROJECT UNDERSTOOD GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY Brand Experience & Activation – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Bronze Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE Brand Experience & Activation – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government
Bronze Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Brand Experience & Activation – Digital Installations

Cannes Lions – Creative Business Transformation Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV Creative Business Transformation – Brand Purpose & Impact
Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV Creative Business Transformation – Venture Models & Corporate Innovation

Cannes Lions – Creative eCommerce Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Grand Prix FCB INFERNO RAISING PROFILES THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN Creative eCommerce – Market Disruption
Gold Lion FCB INFERNO RAISING PROFILES THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN Creative eCommerce – Social Commerce
Bronze Lion FCB INFERNO RAISING PROFILES THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN Creative eCommerce – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government

Cannes Lions – Creative Effectiveness Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Gold Lion FCB NEW YORK THE WHOPPER DETOUR (2021) BURGER KING Creative Effectiveness – Acquisition
Bronze Lion FCB NEW YORK THE WHOPPER DETOUR (2021) BURGER KING Creative Effectiveness – Retail

Cannes Lions – Innovation Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Innovation – Early Stage Technology

Cannes Lions – Mobile Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Mobile – Connected Devices/Wearables
Bronze Lion FCB/SIX PUBLICLY TRADED LIFESTYLES HEALTHCARE Mobile – Brand-led Mobile Websites

Cannes Lions – Radio & Audio Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Grand Prix AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Radio & Audio – Healthcare
Gold Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Radio & Audio – Use of Audio Technology
Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Radio & Audio – Use of Music
Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO BEDTIME STORIES WALMART Radio & Audio – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility

Cannes Lions – Digital Craft Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Gold Lion FCB CANADA PROJECT UNDERSTOOD GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY Digital Craft – Experience Design: Voice
Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Digital Craft – Innovative Use of Technology

Cannes Lions – Entertainment Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Bronze Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Entertainment – Sports: Brand Integration & Sponsorships/ Partnerships
Bronze Lion FCB&FIRE UNBOXING IBAI NETFLIX & PLAYSTATION Entertainment – Innovation in Branded Content

Cannes Lions – Entertainment Lions for Sport

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Bronze Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Entertainment Lions for Sport – Sports Live Experience

Cannes Lions – Creative Data Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Silver Lion FCB/SIX ‘ME TOO.’ ACT TOO. ‘ME TOO.’ Creative Data – Data Integration
Silver Lion FCB/SIX PUBLICLY TRADED LIFESTYLES HEALTHCARE Creative Data – Data-enhanced Creativity

Cannes Lions – Creative Strategy Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Silver Lion FCB INFERNO RAISING PROFILES THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN Creative Strategy – Collaboration
Bronze Lion FCB CHICAGO/
FCB NEW YORK		 CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV Creative Strategy – Food & Drink

Cannes Lions – Direct Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV Direct – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Silver Lion FCB CANADA PROJECT UNDERSTOOD GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY Direct – Co-creation & User Generated Content
Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Direct – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government
Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Direct – Use of Ambient Media: Large Scale
Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Direct – Social Behaviour
Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO/FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV Direct – Food & Drink
Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY THE INEVITABLE NEWS THE INEVITABLE NEWS Direct – Use of Print/Outdoor
Bronze Lion FCB CANADA PROJECT UNDERSTOOD GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY Direct – New Realities & Voice-activation
Bronze Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Direct – Immersive Experiences & Interactive Screens

Cannes Lions – Media Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Grand Prix FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Media – Social Behaviour
Gold Lion FCB INFERNO RAISING PROFILES THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN Media – Use of Social Platforms
Gold Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Media – Use of Events
Bronze Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Media – Use of Ambient Media: Large Scale
Bronze Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Media – Corporate Purpose & Social Responsibility
Bronze Lion FCB NEW YORK MICHELOB ULTRA COURTSIDE AB INBEV Media – Social Behaviour

Cannes Lions – PR Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Grand Prix FCB CHICAGO/ FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV PR – Corporate Image, Communication & Reputation Management
Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO PR – Social Behaviour
Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO/ FCB NEW YORK CONTRACT FOR CHANGE AB INBEV PR – Food & Drink
Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY THE INEVITABLE NEWS THE INEVITABLE NEWS PR – Media/ Entertainment
Silver Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE PR – Not-for-profit/Charity/ Government
Bronze Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO PR – Brand Voice & Strategic Storytelling

Cannes Lions – Social & Influencer Lions

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Silver Lion FCB INFERNO RAISING PROFILES THE BIG ISSUE & LINKEDIN Social & Influencer – Audience Targeting/ Engagement Strategies
Bronze Lion FCB BRASIL SWEET BLOCK ABRAJI & CONGRESSO EM FOCO Social & Influencer – Cultural Insight

Cannes Lions – Design

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Design – Event Storytelling
Silver Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Design – Spatial & Sculptural Exhibitions and Experiences
Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SEE SOUND SEE SOUND Design – Consumer Technology & Homeware
Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SEE SOUND SEE SOUND Design – Medical Products
Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY THE INEVITABLE NEWS THE INEVITABLE NEWS Design – Design-driven Effectiveness

Cannes Lions – Health & Wellness

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Gold Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE Health & Wellness – Nonprofit/
Foundation-led Education & Awareness
Silver Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE Health & Wellness – Nonprofit/
Foundation-led Education & Awareness
Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY THE INEVITABLE NEWS THE INEVITABLE NEWS Health & Wellness – Nonprofit/
Foundation-led Education & Awareness
Bronze Lion FCB CANADA PROJECT UNDERSTOOD GOOGLE AI AND CANADIAN DOWN SYNDROME SOCIETY Health & Wellness – Health & Wellness Tech

Cannes Lions – Outdoor

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Gold Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Outdoor – Live Advertising and Events
Silver Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE Outdoor – Ambient Outdoor
Bronze Lion FCB CHICAGO BOARDS OF CHANGE CITY OF CHICAGO Outdoor – Displays
Bronze Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE Outdoor – Single-market Campaign
Bronze Lion FCB INTERFACE THE PUNISHING SIGNAL MUMBAI POLICE Outdoor – Social Behaviour

Cannes Lions – Pharma

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Grand Prix AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Pharma – Regulated
Gold Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Pharma – Regulated
Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY TRAPPED INSMED INCORPORATED Pharma – Regulated
Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY UNBREAKABLE INSMED INCORPORATED Pharma – Regulated
Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY FIGHTING FOR WORDS – THE FIRST POSTERS TO HELP TREAT APHASIA – “SHEEP” CONSTANT THERAPY Pharma – Regulated
Bronze Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY SICK BEATS WOOJER Pharma – Regulated

Cannes Lions – Print & Publishing

Award Office Campaign Title Client/Brand Category/Media
Silver Lion AREA 23, AN FCB HEALTH NETWORK COMPANY THE INEVITABLE NEWS THE INEVITABLE NEWS Print & Publishing – Media/Entertainment

About FCB
FCB (Foote, Cone & Belding) is a global, award-winning and integrated marketing communications company with a heritage of creativity and success dating from 1873. Named Adweek’s 2020 Global Agency of the Year, Cannes Lions 2019 North American Creative Agency of the Year and a 2019 Ad Age A-List global top 10, FCB focuses on creating “Never Finished” campaign ideas that have the power to transform brands, businesses and communities. With more than 8,000 people in 109 operations in 80 countries, the company is part of the Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG). Visit fcb.com or follow @FCBglobal on Instagram and Twitter and FCB Global on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Contact:
Melanie Mitchem
[email protected]
917-902-0998

