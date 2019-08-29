Breaking News
Home / Top News / FCN Banc Corp. and DSA Financial Corporation Announce Definitive Agreement to Merge

FCN Banc Corp. and DSA Financial Corporation Announce Definitive Agreement to Merge

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 3 mins ago

BROOKVILLE, Indiana and LAWRENCEBURG, Indiana, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FCN Banc Corp., parent company of FCN Bank, N.A. located in Brookville, Indiana and DSA Financial Corporation, parent company of Dearborn Savings Bank located in Lawrenceburg, Indiana announced today the signing of a definitive agreement whereby Dearborn Savings Bank will merge with and into FCN Bank, creating the largest community bank headquartered in southeastern Indiana.  Post combination, FCN will continue to serve the communities that both banks have served for over 100 years. The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of 2020, subject to customary regulatory approval and completion of closing conditions.  Upon completion of the merger two directors from Dearborn Savings Bank will be appointed to FCN’s board.

Thomas Horninger, President and Chief Executive Officer of FCN Bank, commented on the announcement: “Today as community banks face ever-increasing challenges to remain independent, it is exciting to see our institutions combine to face these challenges together.  There is such a commonality between FCN and Dearborn Savings Bank in our cultures, and our commitments to serve our customers and communities.  Together we can continue to offer great products and service options, along with experienced bankers to compete with the bigger banks, while still maintaining the community values that our customers have grown accustomed to.  We look forward to working together to continue this legacy as the premier community bank in the region.” 

David P. Lorey, Chairman of Dearborn Savings Bank added, “Together with our employees, we are excited to lead this well-established institution into a new chapter. Dearborn Savings Bank has a proud history that stretches back 129 years. We have built our reputation on trust, security, confidence and making a positive difference in our community.  More, importantly, FCN Bank shares our values and this combination will only enhance the high-level customer service that our customers have come to expect.”

Capital Market Securities, Inc. served as financial advisor to FCN Banc Corp. and SmithAmundsen LLC served as its legal counsel. Sandler O’Neill & Partners, L.P. served as financial advisor to DSA Financial Corporation and Barnes & Thornburg LLP served as its legal counsel.

About FCN Banc Corp.
FCN Banc Corp. is the holding company for FCN Bank, N.A. headquartered in Brookville, Indiana.  The bank was founded in 1901 and today has $458 million in total assets and serves the Brookville, Connersville, Sunman, Batesville Indiana, and Harrison, Ohio communities.

About DSA Financial Corporation
DSA Financial Corporation is the holding company for Dearborn Savings Bank located in Lawrenceburg, Indiana.  The bank was founded in 1890 and today has $131 million in total assets.  From its base in Lawrenceburg, Dearborn Savings Bank serves the Dearborn County community as well as northern Kentucky and Ohio.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements included or incorporated by reference in this document, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements.  Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as “anticipates,” “expects,” “intends,” “estimates,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. Examples of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, references to the anticipated benefits of the proposed transaction and the expected date of closing of the transaction. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement.

The forward-looking statements in this document speak only as of this date. Neither FCN Banc Corp. nor DSA Financial Corporation undertakes any obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement to reflect future events or circumstances.

Contacts:        

FCN Bank.       
Thomas D. Horninger
President
Phone:  (765)547-1127

Dearborn Savings Bank
David P. Lorey
Chairman
Phone:  (513)659-8066

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.