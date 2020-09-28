Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / FCW Modernization Summit – An In-Depth Look at How Leading Government Agencies are Navigating Their Modernization Journey

FCW Modernization Summit – An In-Depth Look at How Leading Government Agencies are Navigating Their Modernization Journey

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

McLean, VA, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FCW, a division of 1105 Media, Inc., announces an upcoming virtual event, ‘IT Modernization Summit.’

The event will take place online October 6th from 8:10 AM to 1:00 PM ET.

Speakers include:

  • Congressman Gerry Connolly, 11th District of Virginia, U.S. House of Representatives
  • Edward Dowgiallo, Chief Enterprise Architect, Federal Transit Administration
  • Wanda Jones-Heath, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Air Force
  • Yemi Oshinnaiye, Deputy Chief Information Officer, U.S. Citizen & Immigration Services
  • Maria Roat, Deputy Federal Chief Information Officer, Office of Management and Budget
  • Francisco Salguero, Chief Information Officer, FCC
  • Dr. Michael Valivullah, Chief Technology Officer, Information Technology Division, National Agricultural Statistics Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture
  • Gary Washington, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Agriculture

This FCW Summit will discuss new policies and guidance that will govern the IT infrastructure transformation upon which many of our government’s agencies are embarking. In addition, agencies that are well into their modernization efforts will share lessons they’ve learned to help others avoid the same mistakes and hopefully help speed up their processes.

“The need to modernize public sector IT is hardly new,” said FCW Editor-in-Chief Troy K. Schneider.  “But it is clearer now more than ever that crises are clarifying events that show how aging applications constrain agencies’ ability to respond. This event will address new security requirements, FedRAMP developments and more to help agencies pursue targeted, executable strategies.”

For more information on the October 6th event, visit: https://fcw.com/Modernization

About FCW

FCW’s editorial mission is to provide federal technology executives with the information, insights, and strategies necessary to successfully navigate the complex world of federal business. By providing federal technology executives with the “who” and “what” they need to know to get things done, FCW delivers access to a powerful, hard-to-reach audience that controls the $112B technology purchasing in federal government. https://FCW.com

###

CONTACT: Alene Metcalf
Public Sector 360
703.876.5052
[email protected]

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.