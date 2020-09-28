FCW Modernization Summit – An In-Depth Look at How Leading Government Agencies are Navigating Their Modernization Journey

McLean, VA, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FCW, a division of 1105 Media, Inc., announces an upcoming virtual event, ‘IT Modernization Summit.’

The event will take place online October 6th from 8:10 AM to 1:00 PM ET.

Speakers include:

Congressman Gerry Connolly, 11 th District of Virginia, U.S. House of Representatives

District of Virginia, U.S. House of Representatives Edward Dowgiallo, Chief Enterprise Architect, Federal Transit Administration

Wanda Jones-Heath, Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Air Force

Yemi Oshinnaiye, Deputy Chief Information Officer, U.S. Citizen & Immigration Services

Maria Roat, Deputy Federal Chief Information Officer, Office of Management and Budget

Francisco Salguero, Chief Information Officer, FCC

Dr. Michael Valivullah, Chief Technology Officer, Information Technology Division, National Agricultural Statistics Service, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Gary Washington, Chief Information Officer, U.S. Department of Agriculture

This FCW Summit will discuss new policies and guidance that will govern the IT infrastructure transformation upon which many of our government’s agencies are embarking. In addition, agencies that are well into their modernization efforts will share lessons they’ve learned to help others avoid the same mistakes and hopefully help speed up their processes.

“The need to modernize public sector IT is hardly new,” said FCW Editor-in-Chief Troy K. Schneider. “But it is clearer now more than ever that crises are clarifying events that show how aging applications constrain agencies’ ability to respond. This event will address new security requirements, FedRAMP developments and more to help agencies pursue targeted, executable strategies.”

For more information on the October 6th event, visit: https://fcw.com/Modernization

