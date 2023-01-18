Non-invasive Treatment Cleared for Treating Patients Diagnosed with OCD

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Magstim, a global leader in neuroscience research and Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) solutions for mental health, announced today that the FDA has cleared the Horizon 3.0 (with or without StimGuide+) and E-z Cool Coil to treat adult patients diagnosed with Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) as well as Major Depressive Disorder (MDD). This indication offers non-invasive treatment for OCD in adult patients as an adjunct treatment to MDD.

“Magstim’s FDA clearance is welcome news for physicians and TMS providers who work to elevate care for patients with both OCD and MDD,” said Marianne Bernadino, M.D., Camden Interventional Psychiatry. “I am excited to share this news with my patients. TMS technology has helped our patients improve their mental health and quality of life. This indication will expand treatment options.”

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, the lifetime prevalence of OCD among U.S. adults was 2.3%, or 1 in 40 adults. The American Psychological Association’s definition of OCD is a disorder characterized by recurrent intrusive thoughts (obsessions) that prompt the performance of neutralizing rituals (compulsions). These obsessions and compulsions are time consuming, cause significant distress, and interfere with functioning.

Ronnie Stolec-Campo, Magstim CEO, says, “This FDA clearance is vital for those who suffer from OCD as well as those who treat them. Our non-invasive outpatient neuromodulation therapies enable patients with diverse mental health conditions to receive life-enhancing treatments. We are excited to provide another advanced solution to our research and clinical partners.”

This clearance is for the Magstim Horizon 3.0 (with or without StimGuide+) and E-z Cool Coil, the only navigated TMS system that integrates and enhances clinical workflows with treatment pulse quality scores to ensure patients’ precision treatment needs are met. The Magstim E-z Cool Coil can deliver back-to-back treatments for MDD and OCD using targeted mapping and built-in protocols. Unlike other cooling technologies, the advanced air-cooled coil does not require regular maintenance and allows reliable continuous use.

Clinical practices in the USA which utilize the Horizon 3.0 have realized optimized patient treatments and tracking of patient and clinical outcomes using enhanced workflows and advanced data analytics. Magstim developed the first TMS system for medical researchers more than 30 years ago. More than 16,000 studies utilizing Magstim TMS equipment have been published worldwide.

About Magstim EGI

Globally, Magstim technologies have supported thousands of research labs, clinics, hospitals and universities that focus on mental health, brain disorders, cognitive neuroscience and neuromonitoring. Key brands include Magstim Magnetic Stimulation, MagstimEGI high-density EEG, Technomed Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurosign Interoperative Nerve Monitoring. Welcony is backed by Telegraph Hill Partners, a San Francisco-based private equity company.

