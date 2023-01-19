In vitro antimicrobial resistance test enables clinical labs to deliver targeted therapeutic results days faster than the current standard of care, clearing the path for personalized antibiotic therapies

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Selux Diagnostics, a biotech startup in Boston whose mission is to combat superbug infections and antimicrobial resistance (AMR), announced it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its proprietary Next Generation Phenotyping (NGP) System — a rapid antibiotic susceptibility (AST) testing platform that provides targeted therapeutic results days faster than the current standard of care.

The FDA clearance is for Selux Diagnostics’ in vitro antimicrobial resistance test, which determines a bacteria’s susceptibility to 14 specific antimicrobial agents on the Selux Gram-Positive Panel. Selux’s NGP Gram-Negative panel is currently under review by the FDA.

“This clearance represents a significant advance in infectious disease care and the fight to address antibiotic resistance. Our groundbreaking Selux NGP System holds the potential to save lives and decrease overreliance on broad-spectrum antibiotics, a key factor contributing to the rise of superbugs. We thank all our employees, partners, and advisors who contributed to this tremendous accomplishment,” said Steve Lufkin, CEO of Selux Diagnostics.

“We have been waiting for true innovation in AST technologies to deliver rapid results that are accurate according to the latest FDA guidelines and include newly approved antibiotics,” said James S. Lewis II, PharmD, FIDSA, co-director of antibiotic stewardship at Oregon Health and Science University, and chair, CLSI Antimicrobial Susceptibility Testing Subcommittee. “I am enthusiastic that the Selux NGP System addresses these critical needs and will become an essential tool for directing personalized therapies for infected patients.”

Experts predict that without a significant change in today’s treatment options, deaths from superbugs will surpass deaths from cancer by 2050. Selux is confronting this global health crisis head-on by redefining the speed and performance of AST, the critical diagnostic test that informs personalized antibiotic therapy.

Acknowledgment

This platform has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS); Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR); and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number HHSO100201800013C.

About Selux Diagnostics

Selux Diagnostics is transforming patient care by accelerating the selection of personalized antimicrobial therapy for all Infectious Disease patients. This advance will save lives, shorten hospital stays, and combat the growing antibiotic resistance epidemic by decreasing the overuse of broad-spectrum agents. Learn more at www.seluxdx.com.

