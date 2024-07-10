New FDA 510(k) Clearance for Model 8 Enhances Kronos’ Medical-Grade Air Purification Offerings, Expanding Deployment in Healthcare and Commercial Sectors

Los Angeles, CA , July 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Los Angeles,CA July 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) (“KNOS” or the “Company”), an innovation-driven product development company and creator of the patented Kronos® CORE air disinfection technology inside its advanced smart air purification devices, announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has recently granted an additional 510(k) clearance to a flagship product, Kronos® Model 8, classifying it as a Class II Medical Device. This second FDA clearance was provided after a detailed review of the patented Model 5 device back in 2023, which utilizes patented High Voltage Field air disinfection technology proven to eliminate 99.9% of harmful airborne particles, including allergens, bacteria, fungi, and viruses, like COVID-19. This FDA clearance means our air purifiers can be deployed in hospitals and home healthcare settings to clear the air of infected bioaerosol droplets. Additionally, our products comply with all CARB regulations related to air cleaners for sale in California, and the Company’s manufacturer is registered with the State of California CARB.

Grand View Research: The global air purifier market size was estimated at USD 15.94 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2024 to 2030, reaching approximately USD 25.58 billion by 2030.

Kronos can now provide schools, healthcare facilities, businesses, hotels, and government agencies with the best medical-grade air purification and air disinfection technology.

“As air quality concerns continue to rise globally, we are proud to announce that our manufacturer has been granted an additional FDA clearance for the Model 8 Air Purifier. We want to thank the FDA Team for their investigation and test results review of Kronos® CORE patented air disinfection technology,” said Greg Rubin, Interim CEO of Kronos. “We have been developing air disinfection and purification technology since 2002 and are experts in Indoor Air Quality. The recently approved FDA 510(k) clearance of the Model 8 device, powered by our patented Kronos® air disinfection technology, represents another major step forward in marketing our products to hospitals, doctors’ offices, allergy sufferers, and areas affected by natural disasters like wildfires.”

“There are only a few air purifier manufacturers on the market today that have received multiple 510(k) clearances, and this marks a significant milestone for our company and our shareholders. This certification validates the performance of the Kronos® Model 8 air disinfection technology capabilities as we prepare to manufacture our innovative products domestically and lead the air purification industry,” added Rubin.

The Model 5 and Model 8, which are our most popular models, have been rigorously tested in several credible international testing labs. Kronos® developed technology is an active filtration technology. Unlike other solutions, it generates a high voltage electric field to electrify and destroy harmful particles, collecting them on the uniquely designed, easy-to-wash collecting plates. Its 3 layers of washable filter technology equate to zero maintenance costs while eliminating up to 99.9% of harmful particles, 99.9% of PM 2.5, and 99% of chemical toxins in the air it cleans.

Traditional HEPA filter-based air filtration systems only capture larger particles such as dust or pet hair and require frequent filter changes to maintain effectiveness, drastically increasing system maintenance costs. Our technology can remove contaminants and allergens down to 14.6 nanometers (.0146 microns), which is 20 times smaller than HEPA filters – a definite market advantage.

As reported recently by CNN: A summer wave of COVID-19 has arrived in the US. COVID-19 levels have been rising in the United States for weeks as new variants drive what has become an annual summer surge. COVID-19 surveillance has been scaled back significantly since the US public health emergency ended more than a year ago — individual cases are no longer counted, and severe outcomes are based on representative samples of the population — but the data that is available is showing a consistent upward trend. Infections are probably growing in at least 38 states, according to data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Wastewater surveillance suggests that viral activity is still relatively low, but hospitalizations and deaths are also ticking up. COVID-19 levels are especially high in the West, where viral levels are back to what they were in February, and in the South, according to the CDC. “The virus tends to replicate well and stay alive in an environment with warm and moist conditions. That fits with what we’re seeing,” said Dr. Robert Hopkins, medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases, a nonprofit public health organization. “The South and the West are steamy and hot right now.” The summer bump has become a familiar seasonal pattern, but experts warn that the coronavirus can still be quite unpredictable.

KNOS is committed to helping our customers, businesses, and government offices improve Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and provide healthier and safer air.

Unlike any other air purifier on the market, Kronos® air purifiers use patented technology to do what other purifiers can’t — destroy airborne pollutants at the size 20 times smaller than conventional Hepa filters. These devices are the only FDA-cleared purifiers that use Kronos® technology and reach 99.98% efficiency in destroying airborne pollutants.

This additional FDA clearance comes as world health agencies increasingly recognize indoor air quality as a crucial factor in overall health and well-being. The EPA – Environmental Protection Agency has reported that indoor air can be two to five times more polluted than outdoor air, emphasizing the importance of effective air purification in homes and offices.

FDA Cleared MODEL 5 (MSRP $650): Currently on sale for $549 is Ideal for rooms of up to 1400sq. ft. can disinfect and purify air space 24/7 (bedrooms, living rooms, etc.) This Model 5 is 26 (H) x 12 (L) x 12 (W) inches, weighs 28.9 pounds, and its power consumption is only 20-60 W (110/240v).

FDA Cleared MODEL 8 (MSRP $1,199) ON SALE price $949.00: Ideal for large spaces up to 3000 sq. ft. (businesses, hospitals, schools, universities, hotels, restaurants, including residential spaces such as studio apartments, large living rooms, and home offices.) The MODEL 8 is 30″ (H) x 15″ (W) x 15″, weighs 43 pounds, and its power consumption is 110 W (110/240v). The Model 8 may well be the highest CADR among all air purifiers, including HEPA, and the most efficacious with the lowest cost of ownership.

Kronos also supplies advanced US-manufactured face masks (including high-tech electronic invisible masks) to better protect employees, customers, students, and teachers nationwide.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc.

The Company was initially founded in 2002 and funded by the U.S. military to develop electrostatic air movers. Eventually, the Company moved into the consumer air purification business. It began operations as a product development company that invented and significantly changed how air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Historically, Kronos has focused on developing, marketing, and selling the Company’s proprietary air movement and purification technology. Serving the Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) market, Kronos technology uses state-of-the-art high-voltage patented processes without the use of traditional porous HEPA filters. Kronos-based products move air silently, filter, sterilize, and purify the air while dramatically reducing energy consumption to half of a 60-watt light bulb.

Kronos devices can vary in shape or size and, therefore, have the potential to be scaled down for air purification in cars or scaled up in size for industrial and hazardous gas destruction. The technology is currently being implemented in multiple standalone products for businesses, homes, and vehicles of all types – to move, sterilize, and filter air, including removing allergens down to 14.6 nanometers, passing through our patented technology – replacing expensive outdated passive HEPA and other filtration-type systems. There are broad ranges of additional markets for standalone and embedded Kronos CORE technology-based devices. Examples of immediately addressable markets include schools, universities, healthcare facilities, operating rooms, manufacturing clean rooms, and the cabins of automobiles and commercial aircraft.

Kronos published research about the effectiveness of Kronos Patented technology on air disinfection (e.g., microorganism destruction) by demonstrating the high efficacy of Kronos® Technology-based air purifiers in capturing and destruction of various types of microorganisms (including Coronaviruses) in different environmental settings back in 2008. Results of this research showed that Electrostatic Air Filtration and Purification systems based on Kronos technology demonstrated high capturing and destruction efficiency for different types of microorganisms, bacteria, and viruses, and can be successfully used for disinfection of air in real-world environmental settings, including hospital facilities both with and without the presence of people.

BusinessWeek called Kronos air purifiers “VIRUS KILLER” in 2005.

Kronos is the first publicly traded company that accepts Dogecoin as a form of payment for its products, as well as other cryptocurrencies.

Recently, the Company filed for a provisional patent involving an innovative protective face mask with antimicrobial and anti-cellphone radiation protection features. The Company is planning to file additional patents to improve its existing technology as well as enter into new market segments but will continue to market air purifiers and other consumer products. The Company is an exclusive distributor and licensee of the latest generation of air purifiers based on the Company’s CORE technologies. The Company markets its products as Airdog® and KRONOS® brands. All Kronos products come with Kronos Promise ™ – Your Satisfaction is Guaranteed!

Since our inception in 2002, Kronos Advanced Technologies has been at the forefront of innovation, revolutionizing how air is moved, filtered, and sterilized. Our patented technology has been instrumental in various sectors, including indoor air quality, automotive, and healthcare.

As previously announced: Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. (OTC MARKETS: KNOS) released in 2023 that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted 510(k) clearance to the company’s manufacturer, classifying its Model 5 Air Purifier as a Class II Medical Device. This clearance is a significant achievement, validating Kronos’ patented High Voltage Field air disinfection technology, proven to eliminate 99.9% of harmful airborne particles, including allergens, bacteria, fungi, and viruses like COVID-19.

With the additional FDA clearance for our flagship Model 8 product, Kronos® can now deploy its medical-grade air purification and air disinfection technology in hospitals, home healthcare settings, schools, healthcare facilities, businesses, hotels, and government agencies. This milestone underscores Kronos’ commitment to improving Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) and providing healthier and safer air environments.

As we embark on this new chapter with Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc., we remain committed to our mission of enhancing the health and well-being of individuals worldwide. We are proud to be pioneers in accepting cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin and Shiba Inu coins, as a form of payment for our products, reflecting our dedication to embracing emerging technologies.

Our dedication to customer satisfaction remains unwavering, and we invite you to explore our products and offerings through our online shopping portal and social media channels.

Company offices are located in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

Disclaimer

This filing does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any security or any other product or service by Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc or any other third party regardless of whether such security, product, or service is referenced in this press release. Furthermore, nothing in this press release is intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice, and nothing in it should be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any investment or security or to engage in any investment strategy or transaction. Kronos Advanced Technologies does not represent that the securities, products, or services discussed in this press release are suitable for any particular investor. You are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, investment strategy, security, or related transaction is appropriate for you based on your personal investment objectives, financial circumstances, and risk tolerance. You should consult your business advisor, attorney, and/or tax and accounting advisor regarding your specific business, legal, or tax situation.

Health Disclaimer

The information contained in this news release is provided for informational purposes only and should not be construed as medical advice or as a substitute for professional healthcare advice. KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC. (“KNOS” or the “Company”) does not provide medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. The products mentioned in this release, including the Kronos Air 5G air purifier and graphene face masks, are designed to improve air quality by capturing and destroying airborne particles, including bacteria and viruses. However, the effectiveness of these products in preventing illness or disease has not been established for all conditions, and individual results may vary. The statements made in this release regarding the potential effectiveness of our products against specific pathogens, such as COVID-19, tuberculosis, and other viral and bacterial infections are based on laboratory tests and real-world applications, including FDA 510(k) Class II medical device clearance. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or any other regulatory body and are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Consumers should consult their healthcare professional before using any air purification or sterilization products, especially if they have any underlying health conditions or concerns. The information provided in this release is not intended to replace the advice of healthcare professionals. If you have any questions or concerns about your health or the use of our products, please consult your physician or another qualified healthcare provider. KRONOS ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC. makes no representations or warranties, express or implied, regarding the efficacy of its products in any specific situation or for any specific individual. The Company does not assume any liability for the use or misuse of the information provided in this release or for any reliance on the information provided. For more detailed information about our products and their intended use, please visit our website at www.KronosAIR.com or contact our customer service team. Your use of our products is subject to our terms and conditions, which can be found on our website.

Social Media Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

Kronos Advanced Technologies investors and others should note that we announce material information to the public about the Company through various means, including our website ( www.KronosAIR.com ), press releases, OTC markets filings, public conference calls, and via our corporate social media accounts listed above. We encourage our investors and others to monitor and review the information we make public in these locations, as such information could be deemed material. Please note that this list may be updated from time to time. Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the OTC Markets at OTCMarkets.com. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date of this press release, and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

