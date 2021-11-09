FDCTech Integrates Binance Cryptocurrency Liquidity to its Multi-asset Proprietary Trading Platform

Irvine, CA, Nov. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FDCTech, Inc. (“FDC” or the “Company,” OTCQB: FDCT ), a fully integrated financial technology company with a full suite of digital financial services solutions, today announced that it had integrated the Condor Multi-asset Trading Platform to Binance cryptocurrency exchange, rated as #1 by volume on CoinMarketCap.

As a result of this integration, brokerage firms can now access and stream pricing from Binance exchange into Condor Multi-asset Trading Platform. Brokerage firms can now use a single account to trade cryptocurrencies using Binance’s liquidity and forex, equities, and other financial assets through other liquidity providers. Further, Brokerage firms can offer leveraged trading on Binance’s trading products and adjust markup on bid/ask spread to suit their revenue model. Brokerage firms will be able to set risk parameters to manage trading and counterparty risks. The integration also allows Brokerage firms to offer token and coin offerings in the jurisdiction where such offering complies with regulatory requirements.

“We not only see a significant demand for well-known cryptocurrencies such as BTC and ETH but also for new digital assets such as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Therefore connecting to Binance is an important step in providing our clients access to various deliverable digital assets,” said FDC Founder, Acting Chairman, and CEO Mitchell M. Eaglstein.

For additional information, visit our SEC filings or Company's website for more information on the full results and management's plan.

FDCTech, Inc.

FDCTech, formerly known as Forex Development Corporation, is a fully integrated financial technology company. FDC delivers trading platform, back-office, liquidity, dealing desk, and prime brokerage solutions to forex market participants seeking access to retail and institutional spot forex markets.

