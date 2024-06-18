Unical Defense, a global provider of aftermarket component parts and logistics services for military aircraft, will now operate as FDH Defense Aftermarket

COMMERCE, Calif., June 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FDH Aero (“FDH”), a global provider of supply chain solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, announces the establishment of FDH Defense Aftermarket, a specialized division of FDH Aero dedicated to serving the defense industry’s aftermarket needs. As part of this initiative, the FDH brand Unical Defense, LLC (“UDI”) will now operate under the name FDH Defense Aftermarket.

FDH Aero, in 2021, acquired UDI, a global provider of aftermarket component parts and logistics services for military aircraft. Since the acquisition, UDI has been an integral part of the FDH team, serving as a supplier of choice for leading government contractors, military fleet managers, and defense procurement contractors and leveraging FDH’s ownership to drive continued operational efficiency improvement.

The launch of FDH Defense Aftermarket marks the latest step in FDH Aero’s commitment to simplify procurement for the aerospace and defense industry. This move aims to enhance FDH Aero’s military-focused product solutions for OEMs, governments, and maintenance repair stations.

“Today’s announcement is a reflection of our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of an industry that requires innovators like FDH to keep the supply chain moving efficiently,” said Matt Lacki, FDH Aero Chief Transformation Officer. “By consolidating under a single brand with specialized teams, we are optimizing our services and reinforcing FDH Aero’s position as the trusted aerospace supply chain partner for OEMs and aftermarket customers. FDH Defense Aftermarket division provides a one-stop shop for defense customers now able to benefit from an expanded catalog with a comprehensive breadth of product offerings, from hardware and electromechanical products to consumables and expendables, and licensed products.”

