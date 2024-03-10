The FDNY pushed back on a report that it was “hunting” down firefighters and staffers who booed New York Attorney General Letitia James and shouted, “Trump! Trump! Trump!” during a promotion ceremony last week, saying that it is simply looking into those who broke department regulations.

“Nobody is hunting anyone down,” FDNY spokesman Jim Long told Fox News Digital in an email on Sunday morning. “We’re looking into those who clearly broke depar

[Read Full story at source]