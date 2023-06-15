Transaction ushers in a new era of instructional design excellence

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FE International, Inc. , the global market leader in mid-market technology mergers and acquisitions (M&A), today announced the successful acquisition of Action at Work by Vertigo Studio. FE International served as the sole sell-side M&A advisor on the acquisition.

This strategic union marks a significant milestone for both organizations and sets the stage for continued growth and innovation in the field of instructional design. Action at Work achieved remarkable acclaim under the visionary guidance of founder Cathy Moore, who developed the highly regarded “action mapping” framework. This innovative approach enables companies to effectively analyze performance issues and design immersive learning experiences using a visual instructional design methodology. Spanning across a diverse range of industries, their customers are B2B mid-level managers looking to use these tools to drive performance and achieve KPIs set forth by company leaders.

With the acquisition, Cathy Moore’s name and likeness rights will transfer alongside the existing content, ensuring her valuable legacy endures while empowering Vertigo Studio to expand upon her work.

“I am immensely proud of what Action at Work has accomplished over the years,” said Founder Cathy Moore. “The acquisition by Vertigo Studio represents an incredible opportunity for my work to continue, and I am confident that Vertigo’s expertise and resources will elevate the ‘action mapping’ framework to provide even greater value to organizations seeking effective instructional design solutions.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Action at Work into the Vertigo Studio family,” said Ionut Neagu, Vertigo Studio Co-Founder. “Cathy’s work has gained significant industry recognition, and we are eager to build upon it and deliver cutting-edge instructional design solutions that empower organizations and learners worldwide.”

The acquisition of Action at Work by Vertigo Studio not only continues Cathy Moore’s remarkable journey, but also enables Vertigo Studio to leverage the impressive product-market fit that has already attracted notable clients such as The World Bank, Amazon, Facebook, Verizon, GE, Accenture and Deloitte.

“This acquisition marks a pivotal moment, reflective of the immense value Action at Work provides to organizations globally, and positions Vertigo Studio as a frontrunner in the field,” said Thomas Smale, CEO of FE International. “FE International is proud to have facilitated this transaction, which will undoubtedly shape the future of instructional design.”

About Vertigo Studio

Vertigo Studio is an innovative digital solutions company with an impressive portfolio that includes ThemeIsle, Finmasters, and Optimole. Headquartered in Bucharest, Romania, Vertigo Studio has made significant strides in the online business sector by creating high-quality, user-friendly platforms that respond to a variety of digital needs.

About Action at Work

Action at Work, founded by Cathy Moore in 2007, is a pioneering company that developed the renowned “action mapping” framework. This visual instructional design approach enables companies to analyze performance issues and design engaging learning experiences that address them. With an impressive roster of clients and a proven product-market fit, Action at Work has made a significant impact in the field of instructional design.

About FE International

Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. Its team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and more.

FE serves clients worldwide with headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco and London. It was named one of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies in 2023, 2022, 2021 and 2020 by The Financial Times and is also a four-time Inc. 5000 company. For more information, visit www.feinternational.com