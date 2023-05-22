NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FE International Inc. (“FE” or the “Company”), a four-time Inc. 5000 “Fastest Growing Private Companies in America” award-winning strategic and financial advisor to the global technology industry, announced today it has hired veteran investment banker Randal V. Stephenson as its Head of Investment Banking. In this role, Stephenson will lead the overall strategy, direction, and execution of the firm’s investment banking business, managing deal flow and relationships with clients and private equity firms. Stephenson will work out of FE’s Rockefeller Center headquarters offices in New York, and will oversee Company professionals in New York, Miami, San Francisco, London, and elsewhere.

Stephenson brings over 25 years of experience in management and finance. He started and managed investment banking platforms at several firms, including Merrill Lynch, Jefferies, CIT Group, and Duff & Phelps, closing over 230 M&A and financial transactions valued at more than $43 billion in over 25 countries. Stephenson brings a track record of providing strategic consulting, M&A and capital raising advisory to international corporate and government clients across broad industries.

Thomas Smale, Chief Executive Officer of FE, commented on Stephenson’s hire. “We are thrilled to have Randal join FE and lead the investment banking business,” said Smale. “In addition to being an accomplished M&A and capital raising investment banker with hundreds of transactions to his credit, Randal has experience over two and a half decades starting and expanding international investment banking businesses in both large and small Wall Street platforms, internationally as well as in the U.S.”

Ismael Wrixen, FE’s Executive Chairman added, “Randal’s several experiences recruiting, training, and motivating talented investment banking teams, determining optimal geographies, clients, and investment banking products and services for delivery to the market, and furthering our world class banking standards are all the elements FE seeks as we embark on this next phase of our evolution as a leading international advisory firm.”

Stephenson expressed enthusiasm for FE and his new role. “I am honored and excited to become part of the FE family,” said Stephenson. Stephenson continued, “During the past decade, FE has established itself as a leading advisor to the global tech industry, with over 1,200 completed transactions on behalf of technology entrepreneurs, corporations, and investment funds.” Stephenson continued, “It’s rare to find this true depth of sector knowledge and exceptional seller, buyer, and investor relationships, accumulated through over one thousand transactions and ongoing discussions. In addition, the FE team is world class; over half of our transaction professionals are trained accountants, and a majority of those are licensed CPAs.”

Stephenson offered a view of the Company’s future, “FE has enjoyed considerable success providing unparalleled advisory services to select segments of the tech industry. We plan to build upon this demonstrated excellence to offer full-service investment banking products and services to FE clients, in the tech industry as well as new industries we are exploring.”

With a Harvard MBA, and admitted to practice law in New York, Stephenson was the CEO of IIP Securities LLC, a financial services firm, and the Lead Independent Director and Chairman of the Audit Committee for American Resources Corporation, a NASDAQ listed energy and mining company. Stephenson was also the Global Head of M&A within a Fortune 500 financial services company, managing international professional staff and P&L exceeding $75 million.

About FE International Inc.

FE International is an award-winning global M&A advisor of SaaS, e-commerce and digital media technology businesses. The Company has completed over 1,200 acquisitions for founders, owners and acquirers, and is considered the preeminent valuation thought leader in the technology industry. The FE team includes experts in exit planning, valuation, accounting, legal and investment banking. Founded in 2010, FE is known for its extensive network of pre-qualified international investors. With headquarters in New York and regional offices in Miami, San Francisco, and London is truly an international company serving clients worldwide. FE was named one of The Americas’ Fastest Growing Companies from 2020-2023 by The Financial Times and is also a four-time Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Company in America award winner.

