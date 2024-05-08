M&A advisory firm recognized as one of the 500 fastest growing companies in the Americas for 2024

NEW YORK, May 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — FE International , the award-winning global mergers and acquisitions advisor of technology businesses, was recognized by the Financial Times as one of the Fastest Growing Companies in the Americas .

With a revenue increase of 158% from 2019 to 2022, FE International’s consistent growth is a direct reflection of its commitment to its clients’ financial pursuits during a period of volatile economic activity and uncertainty. It ranked 245th overall and 24th among fintech and financial services companies.

“Our fifth inclusion on a five-year-old list is a testament to our dedication to our clients’ growth who, in turn, push us closer to our own goals each year.” said Thomas Smale, Founder and CEO of FE International. “We are proud of our continued success and look forward to supporting successful acquisitions for technology business owners and investors alike.”

The award was compiled by Statista, a global research and data company, in collaboration with the Financial Times and is based on disclosed revenue growth between 2019 and 2022 from public data. Of the 30,000 companies invited to apply across 20 countries, only 500 were chosen. The median revenue of ranked companies was $20.5 million.

FE International has completed more than 1,500 successful transactions in over $50 billion in lifetime acquisitions. For more information, visit www.feinternational.com .

About FE International